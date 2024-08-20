Norfolk Southern Names Jason Zampi Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has promoted Jason A. Zampi to Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer.

In the new role, Zampi will maintain responsibility for financial planning and analysis. He also will assume responsibility for treasury and investor relations from Chris Ceraso, current Vice President & Treasurer, who is electing to leave the company to pursue another opportunity. Zampi will continue to report to Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Mark George.

Jason Zampi

In his most recent role as Vice President, Zampi helped establish the financial planning and analysis function for Norfolk Southern. By collaborating across the company to identify productivity initiatives and tactical investments, he has played a pivotal role supporting key business decisions to advance the railroad's balanced strategy.

"Jason's collaboration, business acumen and steadfast focus on outcomes is instrumental in our ability to drive exceptional results across our franchise. This elevated role positions him for even greater impact," said George. "In addition to leading key functions within our finance division, Jason will be key to our continued deep and constructive engagement with the investment community and our shareholders."

Zampi joined Norfolk Southern in 2011 and has served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility within the company's finance and accounting organizations. He was also vice president and controller, and before that, assistant vice president, corporate accounting.

Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Zampi was a senior manager with KPMG LLP. He is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Pennsylvania State University.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation