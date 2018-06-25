Norfolk Southern names Vanessa L. Allen Sutherland vice president law

Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Allen Sutherland served as chief executive officer and chairperson of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board in Washington, D.C. Previously, she served as chief counsel with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration; counsel and senior counsel with Philip Morris USA; and corporate counsel, senior corporate counsel, and vice president, deputy general counsel with Digex Inc.

"Sutherland's experience in the transportation, technology, and manufacturing sectors, along with her extensive experience in regulated and regulatory roles will bring valuable knowledge and fresh insights to the Norfolk Southern team," said Scheib.

Sutherland holds an undergraduate degree from Drew University and a Juris Doctor and an MBA from American University.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

