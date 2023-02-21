NORFOLK SOUTHERN (NYSE: NSC) INVESTOR ALERT: POTENTIAL COMPENSATION CLAIMS - Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating alleged securities violations, corporate misconduct, and questionable business practices involving Norfolk Southern and/or its directors and officers, following NSC's stock price drop in the wake of Norfolk's train derailment in Ohio and the resulting toxic spill in February 2023.

Norfolk Southern investors who would like to discuss their option with an experienced investor lawyer, may contact Alan Rosca at [email protected], 888-998-0530, or through the Norfolk Southern Class Action Investigation page.

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals reportedly derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. To avoid an uncontrolled explosion, chemicals from five train cars were reportedly burned, causing widespread contamination of the surrounding areas and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of East Palestine residents.

The Ohio state representatives have reportedly expressed their intention pursue all remedies available under the law to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the catastrophe, and the company is already facing several class action lawsuits by affected residents, bringing into question Norfolk Southern's risk and compliance practices and corporate controls, as well as the company's representations to investors.

Norfolk Southern Investors May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation and/or Other Redress

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca, or Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation and/or other redress on behalf of NSC shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are a Norfolk Southern investor, are concerned about your investment, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review by the Court of any fee application.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for more information about the firm and the attorneys. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca – [email protected]

Paul Scarlato – [email protected]

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.

SOURCE Rosca Scarlato LLC