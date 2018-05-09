Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics

"As we continually look for technology solutions to improve safety, better serve our customers, and improve railroad operations, this partnership will give us greater access to technology startup companies and the broader Silicon Valley ecosystem," said Fred Ehlers, vice president information technology and chief information officer.

Plug and Play will identify and connect Norfolk Southern with startup companies marketing cutting-edge technology that aligns with Norfolk Southern's operational goals. This collaboration will further assist Norfolk Southern as it continues to develop innovative business strategies in specific focus areas, such as automation, drone inspections, internet of things-enabled asset tracking, blockchain for supply chain management, and predictive maintenance through data analytics.

"We are very excited to have Norfolk Southern on board as our newest Supply Chain & Logistics partner. They are a perfect fit for our ecosystem of industry-leading corporate partners from multiple industries like ExxonMobil, ArcelorMittal, Lufthansa Cargo, BASF, Panasonic, Prologis, DHL, and the United States Postal Service," explains Mike Zayonc, founder of Plug and Play Supply Chain & Logistics. "Partnering with Norfolk Southern will let us continue to drive digital transformation in the rail industry through our program."

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 6,000 startups and 220 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, LendingClub, PayPal, SoundHound, and Zoosk.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-partners-with-plug-and-play-to-drive-innovation-in-supply-chain-logistics-300645796.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nscorp.com

