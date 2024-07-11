Norfolk Southern report highlights progress on sustainability, safety, innovation, employee and community engagement

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE: NSC) latest "Forging a Better Tomorrow" report details the company's progress on advancing its first-ever Climate Transition Plan (CTP), enhancing safety, and investing in its communities. The annual report, covering 2023 through early 2024, highlights Norfolk Southern's contributions that foster a sustainable economic ecosystem with community benefits across its 22-state network and growth opportunities for its customers, including 27 million highway miles eliminated daily.

"At Norfolk Southern, we are dedicated to leaving the planet better than we found it, each customer and community well-served, and each employee experience enriched," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "Our investments in safety, our people, and sustainability are not only fundamental to our values but are also aligned to our strategy of driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, ensuring long-term value for all stakeholders."

Norfolk Southern is setting the standard for a cleaner rail industry with its first-ever CTP, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity 42% by 2034. Key milestones to achieve this goal include:

Fuel Efficiency: improving locomotive fuel efficiency 13% by 2027

Renewable Energy: increasing renewable energy usage to 30% by 2030

Biofuels: reaching 20% consumption of low-carbon fuels by 2034

"As a leading provider of freight-rail service, Norfolk Southern takes our role in reducing global supply chain emissions and fostering a transition to a low-carbon economy very seriously," said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. "We've made tremendous achievements towards sustainability in the past year as we've worked further towards our goal of not only forging a better tomorrow but building a better planet for future generations as well."

Norfolk Southern also implemented various safety enhancements across its network, with the dedication and commitment of all 20,000 Norfolk Southern railroaders prioritizing safety every day. In doing so, Norfolk Southern achieved the following:

An approximate 38% reduction in mainline accident rate year-over-year in 2023

Installed 187 out of a planned 259 hot bearing detector systems since announcing a Six-Point Safety Plan

Deployed 17 new acoustic bearing detectors, significantly expanding the Norfolk Southern safety technology network

Brought Norfolk Southern's FRA Personal Injury Index down from 1.51 in 2020 to 1.09 in 2023, almost 14% lower than the 10-year average

Introduced the next evolution of safety culture for employees, shifting from a compliance-oriented ("have to") mindset to a commitment-driven ("want to") attitude

Became the first Class I railroad to participate in the Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS), a program where employees can confidentially report safety concerns

Norfolk Southern served communities within its 22-state network through community investment, economic development, and infrastructure enhancement:

Customer Investments: $3.1B

Jobs Created: 4,156

Infrastructure Investments: $1B

60% U.S. Population Served

19,300 Route Miles of Rail Lines

Norfolk Southern has launched several key initiatives to ensure safe, sustainable operations, support local workforce development, and foster strong, thriving communities:

Doubled its network-wide investments in corporate giving from 2022

Created an industry-first Director Community Engagement position

Formed an official Public Private Partnerships team

Launched Safety First and Thriving Communities grant programs

Continuing to prioritize investments in its people, Norfolk Southern:

Enhanced conductor training through its Ballast Line Leadership Program

Established an industry-first formal council with labor leaders

Operationalized companywide inclusion with an official Inclusion Leadership Council

Became the first Class I railroad to provide every conductor and engineer with predictable, scheduled time off

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

