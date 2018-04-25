Norfolk Southern reports first-quarter 2018 results

"We are pleased with the continued improvement in our financial performance and the growth in our business," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "We are focused on improving service for our customers to position us for future growth and efficiency that will benefit both our customers and shareholders. The outlook for 2018 is promising, and we are increasing our expected annual share repurchases to $1.5 billion, confident that we will deliver strong financial performance."

First-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.7 billion increased 6 percent compared with first-quarter 2017, as overall volumes were up 3 percent, reflecting 8 percent growth in our intermodal category that offset declines in merchandise and coal volumes.





increased 6 percent compared with first-quarter 2017, as overall volumes were up 3 percent, reflecting 8 percent growth in our intermodal category that offset declines in merchandise and coal volumes. Railway operating expenses increased $64 million , or 4 percent, to $1.9 billion compared with the same period last year, as higher fuel prices and increased costs associated with overall lower network velocity were offset, in part, by efficiency gains.





, or 4 percent, to compared with the same period last year, as higher fuel prices and increased costs associated with overall lower network velocity were offset, in part, by efficiency gains. Income from railway operations was $835 million , an increase of 10 percent year-over-year, a first-quarter record. The railway operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 69.3 percent, also a first-quarter record.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



First Quarter

2018

2017

($ in millions, except per share amounts)











Railway operating revenues









Merchandise $ 1,605

$ 1,584 Intermodal

678



571 Coal

434



420 Total railway operating revenues

2,717



2,575











Railway operating expenses









Compensation and benefits

737



759 Purchased services and rents

401



377 Fuel

266



213 Depreciation

272



259 Materials and other

206



210











Total railway operating expenses

1,882



1,818











Income from railway operations

835



757











Other income – net

8



40 Interest expense on debt

136



142











Income before income taxes

707



655











Income taxes









Current

110



166 Deferred

45



56 Total income taxes

155



222











Net income $ 552

$ 433











Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.93

$ 1.48











Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

285.9



292.8









See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



First Quarter

2018

2017

($ in millions)











Net income $ 552

$ 433 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax:









Pension and other post retirement benefit (expense)

(7)



7 Other comprehensive income (loss) of equity investees

1



(2) Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax

(6)



5











Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of









other comprehensive income (loss)

2



(3)











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(4)



2











Total comprehensive income $ 548

$ 435









See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

($ in millions) Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $

1,072

$

690 Accounts receivable – net



973





955 Materials and supplies



245





222 Other current assets



189





282 Total current assets



2,479





2,149















Investments



3,020





2,981 Properties less accumulated depreciation of $12,076 and













$11,909, respectively



30,396





30,330 Other assets



267





251















Total assets $

36,162

$

35,711















Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $

1,217

$

1,401 Short-term debt



50





100 Income and other taxes



217





211 Other current liabilities



304





233 Current maturities of long-term debt



600





600 Total current liabilities



2,388





2,545















Long-term debt



9,637





9,136 Other liabilities



1,352





1,347 Deferred income taxes



6,367





6,324 Total liabilities



19,744





19,352















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares













authorized; outstanding 282,541,886 and 284,157,187 shares,













respectively, net of treasury shares



284





285 Additional paid-in capital



2,255





2,254 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(448)





(356) Retained income



14,327





14,176















Total stockholders' equity



16,418





16,359















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

36,162

$

35,711









Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



First Three Months

2018

2017

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 552

$ 433 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

272



260 Deferred income taxes

45



56 Gains and losses on properties

(8)



(9) Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:









Accounts receivable

(26)



(53) Materials and supplies

(23)



(24) Other current assets

13



31 Current liabilities other than debt

12



188 Other – net

(21)



(36)











Net cash provided by operating activities

816



846











Cash flows from investing activities









Property additions

(383)



(438) Property sales and other transactions

13



35 Investment purchases

(2)



(2) Investment sales and other transactions

1



1











Net cash used in investing activities

(371)



(404)











Cash flows from financing activities









Dividends

(205)



(177) Common stock transactions

(1)



34 Purchase and retirement of common stock

(300)



(200) Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs

543



— Debt repayments

(100)



(100)











Net cash used in financing activities

(63)



(443)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

382



(1)











Cash and cash equivalents









At beginning of year

690



956











At end of period $ 1,072

$ 955











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 69

$ 70 Income taxes (net of refunds)

7



12









See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Pension and Other Postretirement Benefits

We adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2017-07 on January 1, 2018. The retrospective application resulted in the reclassification of $16 million of pension and other postretirement benefits from the "Compensation and benefits" line item within "Railway operating expenses" to "Other income - net" on the Consolidated Statements of Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.



Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 2.1 million and 1.7 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program in the first quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively, at a cost of $300 million and $200 million , respectively. Since the beginning of 2006, we have repurchased and retired 170.6 million shares at a total cost of $11.6 billion .



Reclassification of Stranded Tax Effects

In February 2018 , the FASB issued ASU 2018-02, "Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income." This update is intended to reclassify the stranded tax effects resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted on December 22, 2017 from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings. In the first quarter of 2018, we adopted the provisions of ASU 2018-02 resulting in an increase to "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" of $88 million and a corresponding increase to "Retained income," with no impact on "Total stockholders' equity."

