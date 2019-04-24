Norfolk Southern reports first-quarter 2019 results

NORFOLK, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported first-quarter financial results.

First-quarter net income was $677 million, up 23 percent year-over-year, a result of a 16 percent increase in income from railway operations and an increase in other income. Diluted earnings per share were $2.51, up 30 percent year-over-year and a first-quarter record.

"Our first-quarter results reflect the initial steps in the implementation of our new strategic plan that are transforming our company," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "We set company records for many financial measures in the first quarter, while improving our service product for our customers. We are intensely focused on the execution of the initiatives in our strategic plan that will drive shareholder value."

First-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.8 billion , a first-quarter record, increased 5 percent compared with prior year, due to an increase in revenue per unit, resulting from increased rates as well as higher fuel surcharge revenue.

, a first-quarter record, increased 5 percent compared with prior year, due to an increase in revenue per unit, resulting from increased rates as well as higher fuel surcharge revenue. Railway operating expenses were $1.9 billion , a decrease of $8 million , compared with the same period last year as fuel price declines and lower compensation and benefits expenses were offset by increased purchased services and rents.

, a decrease of , compared with the same period last year as fuel price declines and lower compensation and benefits expenses were offset by increased purchased services and rents. Income from railway operations was $966 million , an increase of 16 percent year-over-year, and a first-quarter record. The railway operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 66.0 percent, also a first-quarter record.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



First Quarter

2019

2018

($ in millions, except per share amounts)











Railway operating revenues









Merchandise $ 1,686

$ 1,605 Intermodal

719



678 Coal

435



434 Total railway operating revenues

2,840



2,717











Railway operating expenses









Compensation and benefits

727



737 Purchased services and rents

424



401 Fuel

250



266 Depreciation

283



272 Materials and other

190



206 Total railway operating expenses

1,874



1,882











Income from railway operations

966



835











Other income – net

44



8 Interest expense on debt

149



136











Income before income taxes

861



707











Income taxes









Current

127



110 Deferred

57



45 Total income taxes

184



155











Net income $ 677

$ 552











Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.51

$ 1.93















Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

269.4



285.9





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



First Quarter

2019

2018

($ in millions)











Net income $ 677

$ 552 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax:









Pension and other postretirement benefits (expense)

5



(7) Other comprehensive income (loss) of









equity investees

(1)



1 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax

4



(6)















Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of









other comprehensive income (loss)

(1)



2











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

3



(4)











Total comprehensive income $ 680

$ 548





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

($ in millions) Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $

411

$

358 Accounts receivable – net



1,048





1,009 Materials and supplies



228





207 Other current assets



235





288 Total current assets



1,922





1,862















Investments



3,198





3,109 Properties less accumulated depreciation of $12,374 at













both periods



31,158





31,091 Other assets



784





177















Total assets $

37,062

$

36,239















Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $

1,334

$

1,505 Short-term debt



250





— Income and other taxes



338





255 Other current liabilities



378





246 Current maturities of long-term debt



585





585 Total current liabilities



2,885





2,591















Long-term debt



10,569





10,560 Other liabilities



1,759





1,266 Deferred income taxes



6,518





6,460















Total liabilities



21,731





20,877















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares













authorized; outstanding 265,967,039 and 268,098,472 shares,













respectively, net of treasury shares



267





269 Additional paid-in capital



2,213





2,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(560)





(563) Retained income



13,411





13,440















Total stockholders' equity



15,331





15,362















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $

37,062

$

36,239





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



First Three Months

2019

2018

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities









Net income $ 677

$ 552 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation

283



272 Deferred income taxes

57



45 Gains and losses on properties

(18)



(8) Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:









Accounts receivable

(39)



(26) Materials and supplies

(21)



(23) Other current assets

12



13 Current liabilities other than debt

(27)



12 Other – net

(43)



(21)











Net cash provided by operating activities

881



816











Cash flows from investing activities









Property additions

(467)



(383) Property sales and other transactions

152



13 Investment purchases

(2)



(2) Investment sales and other transactions

(33)



1











Net cash used in investing activities

(350)



(371)











Cash flows from financing activities









Dividends

(230)



(205) Common stock transactions

2



(1) Purchase and retirement of common stock

(500)



(300) Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs

250



543 Debt repayments

—



(100)











Net cash used in financing activities

(478)



(63)











Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

53



382











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









At beginning of year

446



690











At end of period $ 499

$ 1,072











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 112

$ 69 Income taxes (net of refunds)

9



7





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)





Common Stock

Additional Paid-in Capital

Accum. Other Comprehensive Loss

Retained Income

Total

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



















Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 269

$ 2,216

$ (563)

$ 13,440

$ 15,362



















Comprehensive income:

















Net income











677

677 Other comprehensive income







3





3 Total comprehensive income















680 Dividends on common stock,

















$0.86 per share











(230)

(230) Share repurchases (3)

(22)





(475)

(500) Stock-based compensation 1

19





(1)

19



















Balance at March 31, 2019 $ 267

$ 2,213

$ (560)

$ 13,411

$ 15,331





Common

Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accum. Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Retained

Income

Total

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



















Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 285

$ 2,254

$ (356)

$ 14,176

$ 16,359



















Comprehensive income:

















Net income











552

552 Other comprehensive loss







(4)





(4) Total comprehensive income















548 Dividends on common stock,

















$0.72 per share











(205)

(205) Share repurchases (2)

(16)





(282)

(300) Stock-based compensation 1

17





(2)

16 Reclassification of stranded

















tax effects







(88)

88

—



















Balance at March 31, 2018 $ 284

$ 2,255

$ (448)

$ 14,327

$ 16,418





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:







1. Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 2.9 million shares and 2.1 million shares of common stock under our stock

repurchase program in the first three months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, at a cost of $500 million and

$300 million, respectively. Since the beginning of 2006, we have repurchased and retired 188.5 million shares

at a total cost of $14.6 billion.



2. Leases

On January 1, 2019, we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards

Update (ASU) 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" which requires lessees to recognize right-of-use (ROU) assets a

nd lease liabilities on the balance sheet for leases greater than twelve months. As a result of the adoption, the

Consolidated Balance Sheet at March 31, 2019 includes the recognition of ROU assets of $593 million included

in "Other assets," current lease liabilities of $93 million included in "Other current liabilities," and non-current lease

liabilities of $500 million included in "Other liabilities."



3. Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

includes restricted cash of $88 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, reflecting deposits held by a

third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations maturing in 2019. The restricted cash balance is

included as part of "Other current assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets in both periods.



4. Reclassification of Stranded Tax Effects

In February 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-02, "Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Income." We adopted the provisions of ASU 2018-02 in the first quarter of 2018 resulting

in an increase to "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" of $88 million and a corresponding increase to "Retained i

ncome," with no impact on "Total stockholders' equity."

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nscorp.com

