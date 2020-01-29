Norfolk Southern reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results.

Net income was $666 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.55 for the fourth quarter and $2,722 million and $10.25, respectively, for the full year. During the first year of a three-year strategic plan, Norfolk Southern produced a record operating ratio of 64.7% while managing the headwinds of a 5% decline in carload volumes.

"Norfolk Southern's strong financial performance in a year of macroeconomic headwinds is underpinned by the hard work of our team to expeditiously implement productivity initiatives throughout the year," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "With efficiency-related cost savings gaining steam in the third quarter and increasing in the fourth quarter, we achieved a record full-year operating ratio while also producing all-time best delivery performance for customers. This was the result of extensive systemwide planning integrated with customer communications during the first half of the year that created a foundation for the flawless execution of the initial two phases of our PSR-based operating plan, TOP21, in the second half. The momentum we're carrying into 2020 will support continued value creation as we remain dedicated to the operational transformation of our business while ensuring we have a platform for growth as we look beyond the current freight cycle."

Fourth-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.7 billion decreased 7 percent compared with fourth-quarter 2018, driven by a 9 percent decline in total volume.

decreased 7 percent compared with fourth-quarter 2018, driven by a 9 percent decline in total volume. Railway operating expenses were $1.7 billion , a decrease of $90 million compared with the same period last year. Lower compensation and benefits, fuel costs, equipment rents, and materials usage were partially offset by lower gains on operating property sales and increased purchased services expense.

, a decrease of compared with the same period last year. Lower compensation and benefits, fuel costs, equipment rents, and materials usage were partially offset by lower gains on operating property sales and increased purchased services expense. Income from railway operations was $1.0 billion , a decrease of $116 million year-over-year. The railway operating ratio was 64.2 percent.

2019 summary

Railway operating revenues of $11.3 billion declined 1 percent as overall volumes were down 5 percent, reflecting carload declines in all major commodity categories.

declined 1 percent as overall volumes were down 5 percent, reflecting carload declines in all major commodity categories. Railway operating expenses of $7.3 billion decreased $192 million , or 3 percent, compared with last year. Lower compensation and benefits, fuel costs, equipment rents, and materials costs were partially offset by lower gains on operating property sales as well as increased purchased services and depreciation expense.

decreased , or 3 percent, compared with last year. Lower compensation and benefits, fuel costs, equipment rents, and materials costs were partially offset by lower gains on operating property sales as well as increased purchased services and depreciation expense. Income from railway operations was $4.0 billion , a 1 percent increase year-over-year, and an all-time record.

, a 1 percent increase year-over-year, and an all-time record. The railway operating ratio was a record 64.7 percent.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Fourth Quarter

Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

($ in millions, except per share amounts)















Railway operating revenues













Merchandise $ 1,630

$ 1,684

$ 6,803

$ 6,744 Intermodal 697

755

2,824

2,893 Coal 363

457

1,669

1,821 Total railway operating revenues 2,690

2,896

11,296

11,458















Railway operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 630

757

2,751

2,925 Purchased services and rents 460

449

1,725

1,730 Fuel 223

275

953

1,087 Depreciation 285

281

1,138

1,102 Materials and other 130

56

740

655 Total railway operating expenses 1,728

1,818

7,307

7,499















Income from railway operations 962

1,078

3,989

3,959















Other income – net 18

—

106

67 Interest expense on debt 152

148

604

557















Income before income taxes 828

930

3,491

3,469















Income taxes













Current 57

193

439

630 Deferred 105

35

330

173 Total income taxes 162

228

769

803















Net income $ 666

$ 702

$ 2,722

$ 2,666















Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.55

$ 2.57

$ 10.25

$ 9.51















Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 261.6

273.5

265.6

280.2















See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



At December 31,

2019

2018

($ in millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 580

$ 358 Accounts receivable – net 920

1,009 Materials and supplies 244

207 Other current assets 337

288 Total current assets 2,081

1,862







Investments 3,428

3,109 Properties less accumulated depreciation of $11,982 and





$12,374, respectively 31,614

31,091 Other assets 800

177







Total assets $ 37,923

$ 36,239







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,428

$ 1,505 Income and other taxes 229

255 Other current liabilities 327

246 Current maturities of long-term debt 316

585 Total current liabilities 2,300

2,591







Long-term debt 11,880

10,560 Other liabilities 1,744

1,266 Deferred income taxes 6,815

6,460 Total liabilities 22,739

20,877







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares





authorized; outstanding 257,904,956 and 268,098,472 shares,





respectively, net of treasury shares 259

269 Additional paid-in capital 2,209

2,216 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (491)

(563) Retained income 13,207

13,440







Total stockholders' equity 15,184

15,362







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,923

$ 36,239







See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 2,722

$ 2,666 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 1,139

1,104 Deferred income taxes 330

173 Gains and losses on properties (42)

(171) Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:



Accounts receivable 87

(70) Materials and supplies (37)

15 Other current assets (4)

(46) Current liabilities other than debt (185)

223 Other – net (118)

(168)





Net cash provided by operating activities 3,892

3,726







Cash flows from investing activities





Property additions (2,019)

(1,951) Property sales and other transactions 377

204 Investment purchases (18)

(10) Investment sales and other transactions (104)

99





Net cash used in investing activities (1,764)

(1,658)





Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends (949)

(844) Common stock transactions 27

40 Purchase and retirement of common stock (2,099)

(2,781) Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs 2,192

2,023 Debt repayments (1,188)

(750) Other 23

—





Net cash used in financing activities (1,994)

(2,312)





Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 134

(244)







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





At beginning of year 446

690







At end of year $ 580

$ 446







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the year for:





Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 555

$ 496 Income taxes (net of refunds) 543

519







See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Stock Repurchase Programs

Under our stock repurchase programs, we repurchased and retired 11.3 million and 17.1 million (7.0 million under an accelerated share repurchase program and 10.1 million shares under our ongoing open-market program) shares of common stock in 2019 and 2018, respectively, at a cost of $2.1 billion and $2.8 billion , respectively. Since the beginning of 2006, we have repurchased and retired 196.9 million shares at a total cost of $16.2 billion . Leases

On January 1, 2019 , we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)," which requires lessees to recognize right-of-use (ROU) assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for leases greater than twelve months. As a result of the adoption, the Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2019 includes the recognition of ROU assets of $539 million included in "Other assets," current lease liabilities of $97 million included in "Other current liabilities," and non-current lease liabilities of $441 million included in "Other liabilities." Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $88 million at both January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2018 , which reflects deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations, which matured on October 1 , 2019. The restricted cash balance is included as part of "Other current assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2018 .

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Related Links

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

