Norfolk Southern reports second-quarter 2019 results

Second-quarter net income was $722 million, up 2 percent year-over-year, a result of a 4 percent increase in income from railway operations – yielding a record second-quarter operating ratio of 63.6 percent. Diluted earnings per share were $2.70, up 8 percent year-over-year and a second-quarter record.

"Norfolk Southern's record financial results underscore our unrelenting commitment to shareholder value as we advance along the path of our strategic transformation," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Our strong financial and operational performance in the second quarter was achieved while also finalizing preparations for the successful implementation of our new operating plan, TOP'21. This execution reflects the strength of our team, commitment to our customers, and power of our balanced strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value."

Second-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.9 billion increased 1 percent compared with prior year, as a 5 percent increase in average revenue per unit was offset by a 4 percent decline in total volume.

Railway operating expenses were $1.9 billion , a decrease of $12 million , compared with the same period last year as fuel price declines and lower purchased services and rents were offset by increased depreciation expense.

Income from railway operations was $1.1 billion , an increase of 4 percent year-over-year, a second-quarter record. The railway operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 63.6 percent, also a second-quarter record.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Second Quarter

First Six Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

($ in millions, except per share amounts)















Railway operating revenues













Merchandise $ 1,756



$ 1,718



$ 3,442



$ 3,323

Intermodal 701



714



1,420



1,392

Coal 468



466



903



900

Total railway operating revenues 2,925



2,898



5,765



5,615

















Railway operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 712



706



1,439



1,443

Purchased services and rents 418



430



842



831

Fuel 254



272



504



538

Depreciation 284



273



567



545

Materials and other 192



191



382



397

Total railway operating expenses 1,860



1,872



3,734



3,754

















Income from railway operations 1,065



1,026



2,031



1,861

















Other income – net 22



29



66



37

Interest expense on debt 153



131



302



267

















Income before income taxes 934



924



1,795



1,631

















Income taxes













Current 136



170



263



280

Deferred 76



44



133



89

Total income taxes 212



214



396



369

















Net income $ 722



$ 710



$ 1,399



$ 1,262

















Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.70



$ 2.50



$ 5.21



$ 4.43

















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 267.1



283.7



268.3



284.8



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Second Quarter

First Six Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

($ in millions)















Net income $ 722



$ 710



$ 1,399



$ 1,262

Other comprehensive income, before tax:













Pension and other postretirement benefits 5



8



10



1

Other comprehensive income (loss) of













equity investees —



1



(1)



2

Other comprehensive income, before tax 5



9



9



3

















Income tax expense related to items of













other comprehensive income (2)



(2)



(3)



—

















Other comprehensive income, net of tax 3



7



6



3

















Total comprehensive income $ 725



$ 717



$ 1,405



$ 1,265





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

($ in millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 274



$ 358

Accounts receivable – net 1,039



1,009

Materials and supplies 256



207

Other current assets 345



288

Total current assets 1,914



1,862









Investments 3,301



3,109

Properties less accumulated depreciation of $12,372





and $12,374, respectively 31,201



31,091

Other assets 756



177









Total assets $ 37,172



$ 36,239









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,407



$ 1,505

Income and other taxes 270



255

Other current liabilities 373



246

Current maturities of long-term debt 401



585

Total current liabilities 2,451



2,591









Long-term debt 11,076



10,560

Other liabilities 1,738



1,266

Deferred income taxes 6,596



6,460









Total liabilities 21,861



20,877









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares





authorized; outstanding 263,406,773 and 268,098,472 shares,





respectively, net of treasury shares 265



269

Additional paid-in capital 2,226



2,216

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (557)



(563)

Retained income 13,377



13,440









Total stockholders' equity 15,311



15,362









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,172



$ 36,239





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



First Six Months

2019

2018

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 1,399



$ 1,262

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 567



546

Deferred income taxes 133



89

Gains and losses on properties (7)



(14)

Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:





Accounts receivable (30)



(92)

Materials and supplies (49)



(38)

Other current assets 55



19

Current liabilities other than debt (30)



134

Other – net (86)



(80)









Net cash provided by operating activities 1,952



1,826









Cash flows from investing activities





Property additions (979)



(836)

Property sales and other transactions 214



48

Investment purchases (12)



(4)

Investment sales and other transactions (75)



6









Net cash used in investing activities (852)



(786)









Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends (458)



(408)

Common stock transactions 18



15

Purchase and retirement of common stock (1,050)



(700)

Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs 1,054



543

Debt repayments (750)



(750)









Net cash used in financing activities (1,186)



(1,300)









Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (86)



(260)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





At beginning of year 446



690









At end of period $ 360



$ 430









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 271



$ 246

Income taxes (net of refunds) 215



126





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)



Common Stock

Additional Paid-in Capital

Accum. Other Comprehensive Loss

Retained Income

Total

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



















Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 269



$ 2,216



$ (563)



$ 13,440



$ 15,362





















Comprehensive income:

















Net income











677



677

Other comprehensive income







3







3

Total comprehensive income















680

Dividends on common stock,

















$0.86 per share











(230)



(230)

Share repurchases (3)



(22)







(475)



(500)

Stock-based compensation 1



19







(1)



19





















Balance at March 31, 2019 267



2,213



(560)



13,411



15,331





















Comprehensive income:

















Net income











722



722

Other comprehensive income







3







3

Total comprehensive income















725

Dividends on common stock,

















$0.86 per share











(228)



(228)

Share repurchases (2)



(22)







(526)



(550)

Stock-based compensation



35







(2)



33





















Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 265



$ 2,226



$ (557)



$ 13,377



$ 15,311



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)



Common

Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accum. Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Retained

Income

Total

($ in millions, except per share amounts)



















Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 285



$ 2,254



$ (356)



$ 14,176



$ 16,359





















Comprehensive income:

















Net income











552



552

Other comprehensive loss







(4)







(4)

Total comprehensive income















548

Dividends on common stock,

















$0.72 per share











(205)



(205)

Share repurchases (2)



(16)







(282)



(300)

Stock-based compensation 1



17







(2)



16

Reclassification of stranded

















tax effects







(88)



88



—





















Balance at March 31, 2018 284



2,255



(448)



14,327



16,418





















Comprehensive income:

















Net income











710



710

Other comprehensive income







7







7

Total comprehensive income















717

Dividends on common stock,

















$0.72 per share











(203)



(203)

Share repurchases (3)



(20)







(377)



(400)

Stock-based compensation



28







(1)



27





















Balance at June 30, 2018 $ 281



$ 2,263



$ (441)



$ 14,456



$ 16,559



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1. Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 5.7 million shares and 4.8 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program in the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, at a cost of $1.1 billion and $700 million, respectively. Since the beginning of 2006, we have repurchased and retired 191.3 million shares at a total cost of $15.2 billion.

2. Leases

On January 1, 2019, we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" which requires lessees to recognize right-of-use (ROU) assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for leases greater than twelve months. As a result of the adoption, the Consolidated Balance Sheet at June 30, 2019 includes the recognition of ROU assets of $586 million included in "Other assets," current lease liabilities of $98 million included in "Other current liabilities," and non-current lease liabilities of $488 million included in "Other liabilities."

3. Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $86 million at June 30, 2019 and $88 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations maturing in 2019. The restricted cash balance is included as part of "Other current assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets in both periods.

4. Reclassification of Stranded Tax Effects

In February 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-02, "Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income." We adopted the provisions of ASU 2018-02 in the first quarter of 2018 resulting in an increase to "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" of $88 million and a corresponding increase to "Retained income," with no impact on "Total stockholders' equity."

