Norfolk Southern reports second-quarter 2019 results

Achieves record second-quarter operating income, operating ratio, net income, and earnings per share

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Jul 24, 2019, 08:00 ET

NORFOLK, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported second-quarter financial results.

Second-quarter net income was $722 million, up 2 percent year-over-year, a result of a 4 percent increase in income from railway operations – yielding a record second-quarter operating ratio of 63.6 percent. Diluted earnings per share were $2.70, up 8 percent year-over-year and a second-quarter record.

"Norfolk Southern's record financial results underscore our unrelenting commitment to shareholder value as we advance along the path of our strategic transformation," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Our strong financial and operational performance in the second quarter was achieved while also finalizing preparations for the successful implementation of our new operating plan, TOP'21. This execution reflects the strength of our team, commitment to our customers, and power of our balanced strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value."

Second-quarter summary

  • Railway operating revenues of $2.9 billion increased 1 percent compared with prior year, as a 5 percent increase in average revenue per unit was offset by a 4 percent decline in total volume.  
  • Railway operating expenses were $1.9 billion, a decrease of $12 million, compared with the same period last year as fuel price declines and lower purchased services and rents were offset by increased depreciation expense.    
  • Income from railway operations was $1.1 billion, an increase of 4 percent year-over-year, a second-quarter record. The railway operating ratio, or operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, was 63.6 percent, also a second-quarter record. 

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Second Quarter

First Six Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

($ in millions, except per share amounts)








Railway operating revenues






Merchandise

$

1,756

$

1,718

$

3,442

$

3,323

Intermodal

701

714

1,420

1,392

Coal

468

466

903

900

Total railway operating revenues

2,925

2,898

5,765

5,615








Railway operating expenses






Compensation and benefits

712

706

1,439

1,443

Purchased services and rents

418

430

842

831

Fuel

254

272

504

538

Depreciation

284

273

567

545

Materials and other

192

191

382

397

Total railway operating expenses

1,860

1,872

3,734

3,754








Income from railway operations

1,065

1,026

2,031

1,861








Other income – net

22

29

66

37

Interest expense on debt

153

131

302

267








Income before income taxes

934

924

1,795

1,631








Income taxes






Current

136

170

263

280

Deferred

76

44

133

89

Total income taxes

212

214

396

369








Net income

$

722

$

710

$

1,399

$

1,262








Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.70

$

2.50

$

5.21

$

4.43








Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

267.1

283.7

268.3

284.8

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


Second Quarter

First Six Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

($ in millions)








Net income

$

722

$

710

$

1,399

$

1,262

Other comprehensive income, before tax:






Pension and other postretirement benefits

5

8

10

1

Other comprehensive income (loss) of






equity investees



1

(1)

2

Other comprehensive income, before tax

5

9

9

3








Income tax expense related to items of






other comprehensive income

(2)

(2)

(3)










Other comprehensive income, net of tax

3

7

6

3








Total comprehensive income

$

725

$

717

$

1,405

$

1,265

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

($ in millions)

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

274

$

358

Accounts receivable – net

1,039

1,009

Materials and supplies

256

207

Other current assets

345

288

Total current assets

1,914

1,862




Investments

3,301

3,109

Properties less accumulated depreciation of $12,372


and $12,374, respectively

31,201

31,091

Other assets

756

177




Total assets

$

37,172

$

36,239




Liabilities and stockholders' equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

1,407

$

1,505

Income and other taxes

270

255

Other current liabilities

373

246

Current maturities of long-term debt

401

585

Total current liabilities

2,451

2,591




Long-term debt

11,076

10,560

Other liabilities

1,738

1,266

Deferred income taxes

6,596

6,460




Total liabilities

21,861

20,877




Stockholders' equity:


Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares


  authorized; outstanding 263,406,773 and 268,098,472 shares,


  respectively, net of treasury shares

265

269

Additional paid-in capital

2,226

2,216

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(557)

(563)

Retained income

13,377

13,440




Total stockholders' equity

15,311

15,362




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

37,172

$

36,239

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


First Six Months

2019

2018

($ in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$

1,399

$

1,262

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation

567

546

Deferred income taxes

133

89

Gains and losses on properties

(7)

(14)

Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:


Accounts receivable

(30)

(92)

Materials and supplies

(49)

(38)

Other current assets

55

19

Current liabilities other than debt

(30)

134

Other – net

(86)

(80)




Net cash provided by operating activities

1,952

1,826




Cash flows from investing activities


Property additions

(979)

(836)

Property sales and other transactions

214

48

Investment purchases

(12)

(4)

Investment sales and other transactions

(75)

6




Net cash used in investing activities

(852)

(786)




Cash flows from financing activities


Dividends

(458)

(408)

Common stock transactions

18

15

Purchase and retirement of common stock

(1,050)

(700)

Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs

1,054

543

Debt repayments

(750)

(750)




Net cash used in financing activities

(1,186)

(1,300)




Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(86)

(260)




Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


At beginning of year

446

690




At end of period

$

360

$

430




Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information


Cash paid during the period for:


Interest (net of amounts capitalized)

$

271

$

246

Income taxes (net of refunds)

215

126

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)


Common

Stock

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Accum. Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Retained

Income

Total

($ in millions, except per share amounts)










Balance at December 31, 2018

$

269

$

2,216

$

(563)

$

13,440

$

15,362










Comprehensive income:








Net income





677

677

Other comprehensive income



3



3

Total comprehensive income







680

Dividends on common stock,








$0.86 per share





(230)

(230)

Share repurchases

(3)

(22)



(475)

(500)

Stock-based compensation

1

19



(1)

19










Balance at March 31, 2019

267

2,213

(560)

13,411

15,331










Comprehensive income:








Net income





722

722

Other comprehensive income



3



3

Total comprehensive income







725

Dividends on common stock,








$0.86 per share





(228)

(228)

Share repurchases

(2)

(22)



(526)

(550)

Stock-based compensation

35



(2)

33










Balance at June 30, 2019

$

265

$

2,226

$

(557)

$

13,377

$

15,311

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)


Common
Stock

Additional
Paid-in
Capital

Accum. Other
Comprehensive
Loss

Retained
Income

Total

($ in millions, except per share amounts)










Balance at December 31, 2017

$

285

$

2,254

$

(356)

$

14,176

$

16,359










Comprehensive income:








Net income





552

552

Other comprehensive loss



(4)



(4)

Total comprehensive income







548

Dividends on common stock,








$0.72 per share





(205)

(205)

Share repurchases

(2)

(16)



(282)

(300)

Stock-based compensation

1

17



(2)

16

Reclassification of stranded








tax effects



(88)

88












Balance at March 31, 2018

284

2,255

(448)

14,327

16,418










Comprehensive income:








Net income





710

710

Other comprehensive income



7



7

Total comprehensive income







717

Dividends on common stock,








$0.72 per share





(203)

(203)

Share repurchases

(3)

(20)



(377)

(400)

Stock-based compensation

28



(1)

27










Balance at June 30, 2018

$

281

$

2,263

$

(441)

$

14,456

$

16,559

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1.   Stock Repurchase Program
We repurchased and retired 5.7 million shares and 4.8 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program in the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, at a cost of $1.1 billion and $700 million, respectively.  Since the beginning of 2006, we have repurchased and retired 191.3 million shares at a total cost of $15.2 billion.

2.   Leases
On January 1, 2019, we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" which requires lessees to recognize right-of-use (ROU) assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for leases greater than twelve months.  As a result of the adoption, the Consolidated Balance Sheet at June 30, 2019 includes the recognition of ROU assets of $586 million included in "Other assets," current lease liabilities of $98 million included in "Other current liabilities," and non-current lease liabilities of $488 million included in "Other liabilities."

3.   Restricted Cash
The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $86 million at June 30, 2019 and $88 million at December 31, 2018, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations maturing in 2019.  The restricted cash balance is included as part of "Other current assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets in both periods.

4.   Reclassification of Stranded Tax Effects
In February 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-02, "Reclassification of Certain Tax Effects from Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income."  We adopted the provisions of ASU 2018-02 in the first quarter of 2018 resulting in an increase to "Accumulated other comprehensive loss" of $88 million and a corresponding increase to "Retained income," with no impact on "Total stockholders' equity."

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

