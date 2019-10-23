Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2019 results

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported third-quarter financial results.

Third-quarter net income was $657 million and diluted earnings per share were $2.49. The operating ratio for the quarter was 64.9%, a third-quarter record for NS. These results include a $32 million write-off of a receivable resulting from a legal dispute, which unfavorably impacted the operating ratio by 110 basis points and earnings per share by $0.09.

"Our team achieved a record third-quarter operating ratio while successfully rolling out the first phase of our TOP21 operating plan, followed by the swift transition to the plan's second phase. These efforts produced an 11% reduction in crew starts and recrews compared to the third-quarter last year, robustly outpacing the 6% volume decline while maintaining resilient service that supported an 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue per unit growth," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Initiatives to reimagine mechanical operations while maintaining a more efficient fleet of locomotives and railcars also progressed, as these and other efforts delivered significant cost savings this quarter. Looking ahead, additional productivity will be generated as we advance to the third phase of TOP21 and execute initiatives surrounding fuel efficiency, distributed power, intermodal operations, and our mechanical network, just to name a few. Norfolk Southern remains fully dedicated to our strategic plan for the creation of shareholder value through sweeping productivity improvements while maintaining a superior service product for our customers."

Third-quarter summary and highlights

Railway operating revenues of $2.8 billion decreased 4% compared with third-quarter 2018, as a 2% increase in average revenue per unit partially offset a 6% decline in total volume.



decreased 4% compared with third-quarter 2018, as a 2% increase in average revenue per unit partially offset a 6% decline in total volume. Railway operating expenses were $1.8 billion , a decrease of $82 million compared with the same period last year. Lower compensation and benefits, equipment rents, and fuel prices were partially offset by a $32 million write-off of a receivable resulting from a legal dispute and increased depreciation expense.



, a decrease of compared with the same period last year. Lower compensation and benefits, equipment rents, and fuel prices were partially offset by a write-off of a receivable resulting from a legal dispute and increased depreciation expense. Income from railway operations was $1.0 billion , a decrease of $24 million year-over-year. The railway operating ratio was a third-quarter record 64.9%, despite the unfavorable impact of 110 basis points related to a legal dispute.



, a decrease of year-over-year. The railway operating ratio was a third-quarter record 64.9%, despite the unfavorable impact of 110 basis points related to a legal dispute. Increased quarterly dividend by 9% from $0.86 to $0.94 per share.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions, except per share amounts)















Railway operating revenues













Merchandise $ 1,731



$ 1,737



$ 5,173



$ 5,060

Intermodal 707



746



2,127



2,138

Coal 403



464



1,306



1,364

Total railway operating revenues 2,841



2,947



8,606



8,562

















Railway operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 682



725



2,121



2,168

Purchased services and rents 423



450



1,265



1,281

Fuel 226



274



730



812

Depreciation 286



276



853



821

Materials and other 228



202



610



599

Total railway operating expenses 1,845



1,927



5,579



5,681

















Income from railway operations 996



1,020



3,027



2,881

















Other income – net 22



30



88



67

Interest expense on debt 150



142



452



409

















Income before income taxes 868



908



2,663



2,539

















Income taxes













Current 119



157



382



437

Deferred 92



49



225



138

Total income taxes 211



206



607



575

















Net income $ 657



$ 702



$ 2,056



$ 1,964

















Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.49



$ 2.52



$ 7.70



$ 6.95

















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 264.3



278.2



266.9



282.6



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

($ in millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 452



$ 358

Accounts receivable – net 973



1,009

Materials and supplies 266



207

Other current assets 325



288

Total current assets 2,016



1,862









Investments 3,376



3,109

Properties less accumulated depreciation of $12,381





and $12,374, respectively 31,394



31,091

Other assets 714



177









Total assets $ 37,500



$ 36,239









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,407



$ 1,505

Short-term debt 350



—

Income and other taxes 202



255

Other current liabilities 401



246

Current maturities of long-term debt 401



585

Total current liabilities 2,761



2,591









Long-term debt 11,085



10,560

Other liabilities 1,727



1,266

Deferred income taxes 6,689



6,460









Total liabilities 22,262



20,877









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares





authorized; outstanding 260,746,663 and 268,098,472 shares,





respectively, net of treasury shares 262



269

Additional paid-in capital 2,219



2,216

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (553)



(563)

Retained income 13,310



13,440









Total stockholders' equity 15,238



15,362









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,500



$ 36,239





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



First Nine Months

2019

2018

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 2,056



$ 1,964

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 854



822

Deferred income taxes 225



138

Gains and losses on properties (4)



(26)

Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:





Accounts receivable 34



(102)

Materials and supplies (59)



(45)

Other current assets 40



45

Current liabilities other than debt (72)



173

Other – net (77)



(85)









Net cash provided by operating activities 2,997



2,884









Cash flows from investing activities





Property additions (1,494)



(1,326)

Property sales and other transactions 282



93

Investment purchases (12)



(4)

Investment sales and other transactions (99)



96









Net cash used in investing activities (1,323)



(1,141)









Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends (705)



(627)

Common stock transactions 21



38

Purchase and retirement of common stock (1,550)



(2,300)

Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs 1,404



2,023

Debt repayments (750)



(750)









Net cash used in financing activities (1,580)



(1,616)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 94



127









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





At beginning of year 446



690









At end of period $ 540



$ 817









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 392



$ 327

Income taxes (net of refunds) 404



314





See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1. Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 8.4 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program during the first nine months of 2019, at a cost of $1.6 billion. During the first nine months of 2018, we repurchased and retired 12.8 million shares (5.7 million under an accelerated share repurchase program and 7.1 million shares under our ongoing program) at a cost of $2.1 billion. Since the beginning of 2006, we have repurchased and retired 194.0 million shares at a total cost of $15.7 billion.

2. Leases

On January 1, 2019, we adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" which requires lessees to recognize right-of-use (ROU) assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet for leases greater than twelve months. As a result of the adoption, the Consolidated Balance Sheet at September 30, 2019 includes the recognition of ROU assets of $561 million included in "Other assets," current lease liabilities of $97 million included in "Other current liabilities," and non-current lease liabilities of $464 million included in "Other liabilities."

3. Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $88 million at both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations maturing in October 2019. The restricted cash balance is included as part of "Other current assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets in both periods.

