Norfolk Southern reports third-quarter 2020 results

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. During the quarter, the company achieved net income of $569 million, diluted earnings per share of $2.22, and an operating ratio of 66.5%. These results include a previously announced $99 million non-cash impairment charge. Excluding the effects of the impairment charge, adjusted third-quarter net income was $643 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.51, and the adjusted operating ratio was 62.5%, which reflects a 240 basis point improvement compared with third-quarter 2019.

"Since launching our Precision Scheduled Railroading strategy, we have significantly enhanced Norfolk Southern's operational and financial performance and delivered superior returns for shareholders," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and the broader economy, we quickly executed a plan to align our assets and resources with demand and generate sustainable margin improvement. In addition to maintaining outstanding service levels with fewer resources and reduced headcount, we successfully idled our fifth hump in the last five quarters, helping Norfolk Southern achieve record productivity. With the resilience of our railroad, strong customer relationships and the hard work of our team, including new Chief Operating Officer and PSR veteran Cindy Sanborn, we are confident in our ability to achieve our goal of a 60% operating ratio with more to come, while delivering enhanced free cash flow and further value creation for Norfolk Southern shareholders."

Third-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 12% compared with third-quarter 2019, driven by a 7% decline in total volume and 5% decline in revenue per unit.

decreased 12% compared with third-quarter 2019, driven by a 7% decline in total volume and 5% decline in revenue per unit. Railway operating expenses were $1.7 billion , including a $99 million non-cash impairment charge related to an equity-method investment.

, including a non-cash impairment charge related to an equity-method investment. Excluding the impairment charge, adjusted operating expenses declined $278 million , or 15%, compared with third-quarter 2019, driven by lower compensation and benefits, fuel, purchased services, materials, and the absence of last year's $32 million receivable write-off.

, or 15%, compared with third-quarter 2019, driven by lower compensation and benefits, fuel, purchased services, materials, and the absence of last year's receivable write-off. Income from railway operations was $840 million and the operating ratio was 66.5%.

and the operating ratio was 66.5%. Excluding the impairment charge, adjusted income from railway operations was $939 million , while the adjusted operating ratio improved to 62.5% versus the third-quarter record of 64.9% set in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the table below, entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Additional risks include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us, our customers, our supply chain and our operations. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Information included within this filing includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial measures reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

GAAP financial results are adjusted to exclude the effects of an impairment charge in the third quarter of 2020 related to an equity method investment.

Norfolk Southern believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding its earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that it believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of its business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry by excluding the effects of the impairment charge. These non-GAAP financial measures are being provided as supplemental information to Norfolk Southern's GAAP financial measures, and Norfolk Southern believes these measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operational performance. Norfolk Southern also uses these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate its business and performance.

($ in millions except per share amounts) Third

Quarter 2020



Railway operating expenses $ 1,666 Effect of impairment charge

(99) Adjusted railway operating expenses $ 1,567



Income from railway operations $ 840 Effect of impairment charge

99 Adjusted income from railway operations $ 939



Operating ratio (%)

66.5 Effect of impairment charge (%)

(4.0) Adjusted operating ratio (%)

62.5



Net income $ 569 Effect of impairment charge

74 Adjusted net income $ 643



Diluted earnings per share $ 2.22 Effect of impairment charge

0.29 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.51







Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts)















Railway operating revenues













Merchandise $ 1,556



$ 1,731



$ 4,535



$ 5,173

Intermodal 700



707



1,924



2,127

Coal 250



403



757



1,306

Total railway operating revenues 2,506



2,841



7,216



8,606

















Railway operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 578



682



1,786



2,121

Purchased services and rents 486



423



1,261



1,265

Fuel 126



226



399



730

Depreciation 293



286



867



853

Materials and other 183



228



500



610

Loss on asset disposal —



—



385



—

Total railway operating expenses 1,666



1,845



5,198



5,579

















Income from railway operations 840



996



2,018



3,027

















Other income – net 39



22



110



88

Interest expense on debt 155



150



465



452

















Income before income taxes 724



868



1,663



2,663

















Income taxes













Current 133



119



243



382

Deferred 22



92



78



225

Total income taxes 155



211



321



607

















Net income $ 569



$ 657



$ 1,342



$ 2,056

















Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.22



$ 2.49



$ 5.21



$ 7.70

















Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 256.1



264.3



257.2



266.9

























See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements







Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

($ in millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,359



$ 580

Accounts receivable – net 883



920

Materials and supplies 247



244

Other current assets 90



337

Total current assets 2,579



2,081









Investments 3,566



3,428

Properties less accumulated depreciation of $11,873





and $11,982, respectively 31,239



31,614

Other assets 795



800









Total assets $ 38,179



$ 37,923









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,273



$ 1,428

Income and other taxes 257



229

Other current liabilities 386



327

Current maturities of long-term debt 89



316

Total current liabilities 2,005



2,300









Long-term debt 12,634



11,880

Other liabilities 1,701



1,744

Deferred income taxes 6,898



6,815









Total liabilities 23,238



22,739









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares authorized; outstanding 253,985,338 and 257,904,956 shares, respectively, net of treasury shares 255



259

Additional paid-in capital 2,246



2,209

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (471)



(491)

Retained income 12,911



13,207









Total stockholders' equity 14,941



15,184









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,179



$ 37,923



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements







Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



First Nine Months

2020

2019

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 1,342



$ 2,056

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 867



854

Deferred income taxes 78



225

Gains and losses on properties (14)



(4)

Loss on asset disposal 385



—

Impairment of investment 99



—

Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:





Accounts receivable 36



34

Materials and supplies (3)



(59)

Other current assets 55



40

Current liabilities other than debt 104



(72)

Other – net (182)



(77)









Net cash provided by operating activities 2,767



2,997









Cash flows from investing activities





Property additions (1,053)



(1,494)

Property sales and other transactions 291



282

Investment purchases (6)



(12)

Investment sales and other transactions (50)



(99)









Net cash used in investing activities (818)



(1,323)









Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends (722)



(705)

Common stock transactions 53



21

Purchase and retirement of common stock (960)



(1,550)

Proceeds from borrowings – net of issuance costs 784



1,404

Debt repayments (325)



(750)









Net cash used in financing activities (1,170)



(1,580)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 779



94









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





At beginning of year 580



446









At end of period $ 1,359



$ 540









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 395



$ 392

Income taxes (net of refunds) 118



404













See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1. Impairment of Investment

During the third quarter of 2020, we recorded an other-than-temporary impairment of $99 million related to the carrying value of an equity method investment. This non-cash impairment charge is recorded in "Purchased services and rents" on the Consolidated Statements of Income and had a $74 million impact on net income for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020.

2. Loss on Asset Disposal

In the first quarter of 2020, we committed to a plan to dispose of certain locomotives deemed excess and no longer needed for railroad operations. Specifically, during the first nine months of 2020, the Company recorded a charge related to the loss on the sale of 574 locomotives disposed of in the first nine months, and a write-down of 129 additional locomotives that we are actively marketing to sell. Accordingly, a $385 million loss was recorded to adjust their carrying amount to their estimated fair value.

3. Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 5.3 million and 8.4 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program during the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, at a cost of $960 million and $1.6 billion, respectively.

4. Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $88 million in 2019, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations which matured on October 1, 2019.

