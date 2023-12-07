Norfolk Southern secures Georgia inland port contract

Facility designed to lift 200,000 containers annually, will connect to the company's extensive intermodal network

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will provide rail service to the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) new inland terminal in Gainesville, Georgia. The Blue Ridge Connector will improve Northeast Georgia's link to the global supply chain in concert with the Port of Savannah's 35 global container ship services. The announcement comes as US East Coast ports now handle 54 percent of the nation's global trade.

A rendering, provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, of the Blue Ridge Connector terminal to be served by Norfolk Southern rail.

"Georgia is among the fastest-growing states and consistently ranked among the top to do business," said Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "The Georgia Ports Authority is an important partner to Norfolk Southern, a gateway for our customers, and an engine for economic growth. We look forward to building on our strong relationship and helping our mutual customers grow."

Norfolk Southern's rail network reaches more than 50 percent of the US population and is the most extensive intermodal franchise in the Eastern US. The company is also the largest shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern will link the Blue Ridge Connector inland terminal to GPA's Mason Mega Rail terminal in Savannah. Opening in 2026, the new terminal will serve a range of industries including consumer goods, heavy equipment, food, and forest products. Once completed, the Blue Ridge Connector will have 18,000 feet of trackage and a capacity of 200,000 lifts annually, building upon the nearly 20 percent of GPA's container cargo that moves by rail today.

"Norfolk Southern is leading the industry in charting a better way to do business with rail," continued Elkins. "Because we have the right strategy, which balances service, productivity, and growth, we can leverage our strategic footprint and macroeconomic trends working in our favor to confidently make these plans for smart, sustainable growth. Our involvement in this project is the strategy in action and a glimpse at the future of Norfolk Southern."

"We are looking forward to building on our partnership with Norfolk Southern at the state-of-the-art Blue Ridge Connector," said Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch. "This important investment will help our mutual customers streamline their supply chains while reducing congestion on Georgia highways. In addition to the positive impact to business, every container moved by rail will avoid a 600-mile roundtrip by truck between Savannah and the Gainesville area. That's a massive benefit to cargo owners seeking to reduce their carbon footprint."

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

About Georgia Ports

Georgia's ports and inland terminals support more than 561,000 jobs throughout the state annually, and contribute $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia's economy. GPA anticipates investing $4.5 billion in the next ten years as part of its port master plan to expand cargo handling capabilities to support future supply chain requirements. As part of GPA's community engagement efforts, $6 million will be donated to communities located near the Port of Savannah to support a multi-year, local workforce housing initiative. CNBC ranked Georgia #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in America's Top States for Business in 2023. Area Development – a site selection news outlet for the U.S., has ranked Georgia as the Top State to Do Business for ten consecutive years. For further information, visit gaports.com or contact Chief Communications Officer Tom Boyd at [email protected] or call (912) 964-3855.

