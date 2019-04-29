Norfolk Southern Selects Icertis to Digitally Transform Contract Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced Norfolk Southern Corporation, one of North America's premier transportation companies, selected the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to serve as its enterprise-wide contract management system.

The ICM platform will be key to Norfolk Southern's efforts to modernize its contract management processes to accelerate contract velocity, protect against risk and better optimize commercial relationships. The platform will standardize contracting for several thousand enterprise users in all contracting scenarios across the rail company while allowing deep integrations with other business systems, turning their contracts into strategic assets.

"Norfolk Southern's new strategic plan is focused on Reimagining Possible – looking at every aspect of our business to find innovative ways to be more customer focused, more efficient, and a better value for our shareholders," said Jon Zillioux, AVP Sourcing at Norfolk Southern. "We believe Icertis' contract management platform will help our business processes keep pace with the fast-changing needs of our operations and customers."

One of the key benefits of ICM is the ability to automatically create contract amendments when business conditions change, enabling Norfolk Southern to respond to fluctuations in the market. The ICM platform easily integrates with other enterprise systems and can automatically update contracts based on pre-defined business rules, allowing the company to optimize its commercial relationships and protect against risk.

Icertis has a demonstrated track record of rapid deployments and experience in managing contracts across the enterprise to create a single source of truth for all commercial relationships. By establishing a commercial foundation across its departments, Norfolk Southern will easily manage NDAs, MSAs and contracts across teams.

"We are thrilled that Norfolk Southern, a company committed to pushing boundaries and creating new possibilities to achieve their goals, has chosen our ICM platform," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Leading transportation companies must digitally transform to thrive in today's dynamic business environment and reimaging their commercial foundation with contracting at the center is key to achieving their goals. We look forward to working with Norfolk Southern as they continue to help their customers prosper."

About Norfolk Southern:

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

About Icertis:

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, solves the hardest contract management problems on the easiest to use platform. With Icertis, companies accelerate their business by increasing contract velocity, protect against risk by ensuring regulatory and policy compliance, and optimize their commercial relationships by maximizing revenue and reducing costs. The AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform is used by companies like 3M, Airbus, Cognizant, Daimler, Microsoft and Roche to manage 5.7 million contracts in 40+ languages across 90+ countries.

