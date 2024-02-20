Norfolk Southern statement on board of directors nominations

Reiterates commitment to building more resilient, productive railroad and driving long-term value

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) received notice that Ancora Holdings Group, LLC has nominated eight candidates to stand for election to the Norfolk Southern Board of Directors at the company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement:

The Norfolk Southern Board and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the company and our shareholders.

As we consider all opportunities to enhance shareholder value, the perspectives of our shareholders are important to us. Since receiving Ancora's nominations, members of both the board and management team have held multiple discussions with representatives of Ancora to better understand their views and communicate Norfolk Southern's perspectives on the execution of our strategy. At Ancora's request, and in accordance with the board's normal process, members of the Governance and Nominating Committee and the board carefully evaluated and interviewed all of Ancora's nominees.

Board refreshment is integral to effective corporate governance, and we seek to ensure that our directors have the appropriate skills and experience to oversee our strategy and its execution. The Norfolk Southern Board is composed of highly qualified, independent directors. Each brings expertise in areas relevant to our business.

The Norfolk Southern Board has maintained an ongoing process of refreshment, with six directors appointed to the board in the past five years. Since the 2023 Annual Meeting, the board has done and continues to do considerable work to evaluate new, independent director candidates. In July 2023, our newest independent directors, Admiral Philip Davidson, U.S. Navy (Ret.) and Francesca DeBiase, joined the board. Already, they have added significant operations experience and fresh perspectives on safety, supply chain integration, and sustainability.

Concurrent with those appointments, we announced that current directors Mitchell Daniels, Jr. and Michael Lockhart will retire from the board following our 2024 Annual Meeting. As part of the board's succession planning process, Norfolk Southern also announced the appointments of current directors Christopher Jones as Chair of the Safety Committee, succeeding Lockhart; and Jennifer Scanlon as Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee, succeeding Daniels. Jones' appointment became effective September 1, 2023, and Scanlon's will become effective at or before Daniels' retirement.

The board continues to oversee management's successful execution of our strategy to balance safe and reliable service, continuous productivity improvement, and the pursuit of smart, sustainable growth. We are making disciplined investments in resiliency while driving efficiency, all to position our business to secure growth and strong incremental margins as the market recovers.

Coming out of the COVID pandemic, we dramatically improved our safety metrics and service product in each of the last two years. In fact, Norfolk Southern delivered record annual revenue in 2022. Indeed, we delivered our best intermodal service in over three years in fourth quarter 2023 and grew volumes in intermodal, which is our most service-sensitive business, by 5% on a year-over-year basis. We also significantly improved train velocity and dwell in fourth quarter 2023, with both metrics reaching their best levels in several years. We achieved these improvements despite the network disruptions we experienced last year.

While there is more work to do to recover from the short-term impacts to margins, customers are seeing our progress. They recognize our commitment to delivering consistent, reliable service and are awarding us new business. We are now implementing the same Scheduled Railroading operating principles that improved velocity and resilience in our intermodal network across our merchandise network, which accounts for 2/3 of our train starts. As we do so, we will reduce variability, complexity, and cost. That is our strategy in action.

With our balanced approach based on the operating principles of Scheduled Railroading, we are committed to delivering top-tier revenue and earnings growth at industry-competitive margins. We remain confident in our ability to further grow volumes, improve service, and deliver long-term value for Norfolk Southern as well as our shareholders and customers.

Since day one following the East Palestine derailment, members of the Norfolk Southern team have been on the ground working with members of the community, elected officials, and government agencies to support affected residents and businesses. We are proud of our response in East Palestine and the relationships we've built throughout the community. Norfolk Southern is making it right, delivering on our promises to fully and safely remediate the site and ensuring East Palestine and the surrounding communities thrive for the long-term.

More broadly, we are building upon our strong safety culture and furthering our performance. We are continuing to implement our six-point safety plan, installing cutting-edge digital train inspection portals, and incorporating feedback from our labor leaders. In September 2023, Norfolk Southern's independent safety consultant, Atkins Nuclear Secured, released its first report, which was shared with all 20,000 of our employees. Thanks to these efforts and others, we achieved a dramatic 42% reduction in our mainline accident rate year-over-year in 2023.

The board regularly evaluates its composition and will continue its careful review of Ancora's nominees with a focus on advancing our goal of building the safe, reliable, and resilient railroad our customers and shareholders expect. The board will present its formal recommendation on the nominees in the company's definitive proxy statement, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting. The date of the company's 2024 Annual Meeting has not yet been announced. Norfolk Southern shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

