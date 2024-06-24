Norfolk Southern Substantially Addresses the Federal Railroad Administration's 2023 Safety Culture Assessment Recommendations

ATLANTA, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after the issuance of the assessment, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has implemented measures to address the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) recommendations from its 2023 Safety Culture Assessment.

The Assessment, issued in August 2023, made recommendations in the areas of communications, training, trust, and going above and beyond regulatory minimums. Norfolk Southern, working with its independent safety consultant AtkinsRéalis US Nuclear, developed action items in response to these recommendations. The company has successfully launched initiatives to implement all items and will monitor these actions to ensure their effectiveness.

"We appreciate the strong partnership with FRA on advancing safety and are grateful for its thorough assessment of our culture and their thoughtful recommendations, all of which serve as building blocks to our goal of becoming the gold standard for safety in the industry," said Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern and FRA worked closely together throughout the implementation of the responsive action items. The company provided frequent updates to FRA on its progress, which included briefings by Shaw to FRA Administrator Amit Bose and his senior leadership team.

To read the Safety Assessment from FRA, click here.

