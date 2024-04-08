Norfolk Southern to participate in fireside chat with Wolfe Research

President and CEO Alan Shaw and COO John Orr to discuss the company's strategic progress and path to close the margin gap with peers

ATLANTA, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Orr will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Wolfe Research's Scott Group. During the event, Shaw and Orr will discuss Norfolk Southern's balanced strategy that is building a more resilient, productive railroad and the company's new operational initiatives to accelerate progress to close the margin gap with peers. Details on the webcast follow below.

WHAT: President and CEO Alan Shaw and COO John Orr will participate in a fireside chat with Wolfe Research



WHEN: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Webcast begins at 2:00 p.m. ET



WHERE: Via Webcast

A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors page of the company's website at http://www.norfolksouthern.com.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

