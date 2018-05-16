Norfolk Southern to present at 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

NORFOLK, Va., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President Law and Administration John M. Scheib will make a presentation at:

2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Wednesday, May 23, 10:45 a.m. EDT

New York Marriott East Side, New York City

Webcast URL: https://cc.talkpoint.com/wolf001/052218a_as/?entity=5_SVGPJMY

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.