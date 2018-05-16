Norfolk Southern to present at 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

NORFOLK, Va., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw and Executive Vice President Law and Administration John M. Scheib will make a presentation at:
2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference
Wednesday, May 23, 10:45 a.m. EDT
New York Marriott East Side, New York City
Webcast URL: https://cc.talkpoint.com/wolf001/052218a_as/?entity=5_SVGPJMY
The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.
