Norfolk Southern to present at 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) President and CEO Mark George and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Zampi will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. Details on how to listen to the discussion are below.

What: 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 1 p.m. EDT

Where: Via Webcast

The presentation will be posted at norfolksouthern.com on the Investors page.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) operates a 22-state freight transportation network. It helps customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail and delivers approximately 7 million carloads annually. Norfolk Southern has an extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes.

