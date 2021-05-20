Norfolk Southern to present at Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference 2021

NORFOLK, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy M. Sanborn will make a presentation at:

Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference 2021

Tuesday, May 25, 1 p.m. EDT

Virtual Conference

Webcast URL: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5787827424372889613

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

http://www.norfolksouthern.com

