Norfolk Southern to purchase Chicago transload and warehouse facility

Strategic deal enhances rail network's first and final mile solutions

ATLANTA, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Tuesday the purchase of the Great Lakes Reload (GLR) property, a direct rail and truck-served transload and warehouse facility located in Chicago. The purchase advances Norfolk Southern's strategy to convert flexible freight to rail, and in acquiring this space, the rail company and GLR operators will provide joint customers with better access to new markets and better connectivity within existing markets.

Interior view of the Great Lakes Reload facility.

Transload facilities offer customized solutions tailored to the requirements of different types of cargo. The GLR has the infrastructure and capabilities to safely store and transload all commodity types, including steel, cement, lumber, and more.

"Transloading solutions play a pivotal role in optimizing rail networks, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to maximizing efficiency and flexibility for our customers," said VP Business Development and First and Final Mile Markets Stefan Loeb. "By acquiring the Great Lakes Reload facility, Norfolk Southern gains access to a unique set of end-to-end supply chain solutions, unlocking significant new business opportunities for existing and future Norfolk Southern customers while preserving the successful operations already in place."

The 60-acre GLR site has an outdoor rail capacity of 175 cars, a climate-controlled 386,000 square foot warehouse with 13 overhead cranes, 18 indoor rail spots, and indoor box car docks. GLR will continue to operate the facility and support operations for Norfolk Southern.

"This long-term strategic partnership will help us grow Norfolk Southern's first mile and final mile rail traffic into and out of our Great Lakes Terminal," said Chuck Marias, President of Great Lakes Reloading. "We will continue to provide premium transloading and warehousing services to existing and future customers and are excited to be part of Norfolk Southern's First and Final Mile Markets network."

GLR serves Chicago and its surrounding markets. Customers looking to take advantage of Norfolk Southern's expanded First and Final Mile Markets service portfolio can visit NorfolkSouthern.com.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as to major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

