Norfolk Southern's new Customer Advisory Board builds on customer-centric focus

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is uniting a diverse group of industry leaders and stakeholders to form its Customer Advisory Board. The new initiative aims to deepen the company's engagement with key voices from the industries it serves and leverage their invaluable insights to further enhance its customer experience.

The railroad will incorporate strategic guidance and feedback on its operations and customer service practices as part of Norfolk Southern's commitment to continuously refine its approach to best meet the evolving needs and expectations of its clients.

"Our commitment to being a trusted transportation partner for our customers drives everything we do," said Norfolk Southern EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "The Customer Advisory Board is an opportunity to further align our services with our customers' needs. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with these esteemed industry representatives to drive innovation and enhance our service offerings."

The Customer Advisory Board will meet regularly to discuss current initiatives, identify areas for improvement, and explore new opportunities. Norfolk Southern proudly welcomes industry leaders from a wide range of sectors, including chemicals, automotive, food production, paper and packaging, intermodal transportation, energy, recycling, and global logistics, who have agreed to serve. These leaders bring valuable insights from their respective industries to help shape the future of rail transportation and supply chain collaboration.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

