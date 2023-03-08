Norfolk Travelers Gain New, Nonstop Flights to Florida with the Launch of Spirit Airlines Service

Daily, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando start today

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia is for travel lovers, and now there's even more to love as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launches service at Norfolk International Airport (ORF). The carrier kicked off its new service with daily routes to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), giving Norfolk travelers More Go to top leisure destinations in Florida.

"Our Norfolk Guests are in for a great ride when they discover our low fares and convenient nonstop flights to two popular destinations boasting amusement parks, beaches and attractions," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We can't wait to welcome Norfolk travelers onboard, and look forward to investing in the airport and the community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation."

Spirit Airlines Routes at Norfolk (ORF) Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily March 8, 2023 Orlando (MCO) Daily March 8, 2023



"We have sought Spirit Airlines service at Norfolk International Airport for quite some time," said Mark Perryman, President and CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority. "These new flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale are already being well received, and we anticipate great success."

This month marks the airline's fifth anniversary serving the state of Virginia after entering Richmond (RIC) in March 2018. One-stop connection options can take Virginia Guests even further with destinations across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with dozens more planes projected for delivery in 2023.





Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.





Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit was also recently named the Value Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW). In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

