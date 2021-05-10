Norgesmøllene AS, Part of Cernova Group, Moves to the Cloud with Elvenite and Infor

OSLO, Norway, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Norgesmøllene AS, part of Cernova, the Norway-based flour milling and industrial group, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to support its digital transformation process and Industry 4.0 initiaitives to streamline processes and boost visibility. Managed and implemented by Infor alliance partner Elvenite, Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage is based on Infor's multi-tenant AWS cloud platform.

The nature of the millling and industrial bakery sector means that Norgesmøllene AS faces a number of challenges in serving its core markets. The company therefore required new modern cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) capabilities to take advantage of the latest functionality and to underpin future growth.

Having used Infor M3 (formerly Movex) since the late 1990s, Norgesmøllene AS had complete confidence in working with Elvenite to deploy the Infor CloudSuite, which encompasses the Infor M3 ERP system, Infor Rhythm for Commerce and Infor Factory Track Warehouse Mobility.

Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, which also incorporates Eye Share to manage the workflow of inbound supplier invoices, is expected to streamline processes and boost visibility for Norgesmøllene AS. As well as integrating documents better using Infor OS operating service and Infor Document Management, the intuitive user interface supports the company's vision for modernisation.

"I've been involved in implementing and using ERP systems for several decades and can honestly say that, thanks to Elvenite, this is the smoothest project I have experienced since we introduced Infor M3 11 years ago," comments Rolf Palmesen, Cernova IT manager. "Making the transition to the cloud has transformed our business and provided us with a robust, scalable platform from which to pursue our continuous improvement strategy and Industry 4.0 initiatives. Cloud is undoubtedly the future, and while staying on the latest version wasn't the driver for this project, access to new functionality and technology updates was most definitely a bonus."

"We're delighted to move another of our food industry customers to a multi-tenant cloud environment, and provide them with a best-in-class platform from which to develop and grow their business," comments Mathias Dyberg, CEO at Elvenite. "Our alliance partnership with Infor means that we can apply our food industry expertise with world-class cloud solutions to help our customers drive digital transformation in a way that facilitates robust foundations for their future journeys."

"Working closely with our specialist alliance partner for the food industry, Elvenite, we've brought together our combined business know-how and in-depth technical knowledge to create long-term value for Cernova," comments Malte Ekedahl, Infor VP sales in Northern Europe. "Our converged expertise has resulted in a smooth and successful deployment for Cernova, and we look forward to working with them going forward to support their goals."

About Elvenite

Elvenite was founded in 2007 and is driven by the vision to be a leader in the digitization of the food industry and the grocery trade. The company has 75 employees and sales of over SEK 100 million. Elvenite's main customers are leading companies in the Scandinavian food industry. Since 2018, Elvenite has been owned by CombinedX, a family of knowledge companies that help organizations take advantage of the opportunities of digitalization. Read more at www.elvenite.se

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

