Norhart Receives National Recognition as an American Small Business Champion by SCORE

Norhart earned the title of American Small Business Champion by submitting an online application describing what makes their business one of the best small businesses in their community, and how they plan to use the prizes to grow their business. Nominations that garnered at least 100 votes were then presented to a judging panel of small business experts that determined 102 winners including Norhart.

Norhart is a 25-year-old family business that builds and manages apartments. In 2014, the president, Edward Kaeding, suffered a stroke which lead to his untimely death. During this traumatic time, Mike Kaeding became president. He has since grown the company by more than 50%. Today Norhart is building a company that honors Edward's memory. That is being done through new and renovated apartments. Norhart is pushing toward industry leading customer service and maintenance. They are developing smart apartment technology that controls lights, doors, thermostats, and more. On another side, they have raised thousands of dollars to support the homeless. They also promote local businesses and gave our residents gift cards to local restaurants. The dream at Norhart is to create a world class company that is focused on one thing: creating a better way for you to live. And in doing so, they hope to honor Mike's dad. Norhart created a one-minute video sharing this story.

"We are so grateful to receive this award. I have been blown away by the support of the community. We all stand on the shoulders of giants. I'm so thankful for all the incredible giants in my life. We wouldn't be the business we are today without you," says Mike Kaeding, president of Norhart.

"SCORE congratulates and celebrates these 102 American Small Business Champions, who represent some of the best small businesses in America," said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. "We are proud to reward these passionate and hardworking entrepreneurs with business mentoring, publicity and additional networking and training opportunities, and we look forward to watching them utilize these tools to further grow their business success."

"Supporting entrepreneurs has been a part of who we are for nearly 35 years," said Tracey D. Brown, Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Experience Officer at Sam's Club. "Many of our members own a small business and we appreciate having the opportunity to help them as they find creative solutions to problems they face on a day to day basis. The 102 winners celebrated through the American Small Business Championship are excellent examples of how innovation, persistence and knowing your customers can help an entrepreneur overcome obstacles and we congratulate them on their accomplishments."

Norhart is also eligible to win one of three additional $15,000 grand prizes, by being named Grand Champion. A judging panel of small business experts will select three Grand Champion from the group of small business champions this summer.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000 volunteer business experts provide 450,000+ free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2017, SCORE volunteers provided 3.6+ million hours to help create more than 54,000 small businesses and 116,000 full-time, part-time, owner and contractor jobs.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook and Twitter for the latest small business news and updates.

