Noridian Posts Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination for Natera's Prospera™ Kidney Transplant Test

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noridian, the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) for California-based laboratories, has posted a favorable draft local coverage determination (LCD) for use of Natera 's Prospera™ test to assess active rejection in kidney transplant recipients.

In its LCD, Noridian states, "Prospera is an effective, non-invasive method of assessing kidney allograft status with better performance than the current standard-of-care." It also states, "The evidence is sufficient to support that Prospera provides a non-invasive assessment tool to assess for the presence of active allograft rejection." Furthermore, "The evidence also supports that Prospera identifies both ABMR [antibody-mediated rejection] and TCMR [T-cell mediated rejection], and it is validated to detect subclinical AR [active rejection]." Final LCD issuance is expected soon, allowing Natera to submit claims for Medicare patients.

"I am pleased with our progress towards achieving Medicare coverage for patients with the greatest need," said Paul Billings, MD, PhD, Natera's Chief Medical Officer.

There are more than 190,000 people living with a kidney transplant in the U.S.1 and roughly 20,000 new kidney transplant surgeries are performed each year.2 It is estimated that 20-30 percent of organ transplants fail within five years, and approximately 50 percent fail within 10 years.3,4 Traditional tools for diagnosing organ transplant rejection are either invasive (biopsies) or inaccurate (serum creatinine), creating a strong unmet need for better diagnostic tools to help optimize immunosuppression levels, avoid unnecessary biopsies, and improve graft survival.

The proposed LCD is posted on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website and is subject to public comments and further Medicare review before it is finalized.

About the Prospera dd-cfDNA Organ Transplant Test

The Prospera test leverages Natera's core single-nucleotide (SNP)-based massively multiplexed PCR (mmPCR) technology to identify allograft rejection non-invasively and with high accuracy without the need for prior donor or recipient genotyping. The test works by measuring the fraction of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in the recipient's blood. It may be used by physicians considering the diagnosis of active rejection, helping to rule in or out this condition when evaluating the need for diagnostic testing or the results of an invasive biopsy.

The Prospera test has been clinically and analytically validated for performance independent of donor type, rejection type, and clinical presentation. In repeatability and reproducibility studies, it showed superior precision with a coefficient of variation up to five times better than that of a competitive dd-cfDNA assay (1.85% vs. 9.2% within run; 1.99% vs. 4.5% across runs).5,6 In clinical validation, Natera reported higher sensitivity (89% vs. 59%) and higher area under the curve (0.87 vs. 0.74) than the competing dd-cfDNA assay.7,8

About Natera

Natera , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, organ transplantation, and cancer. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including bio pharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit Natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, our ability and expectations regarding obtaining, maintaining and expanding third-party payer coverage of, and reimbursement for, our tests, whether the results of clinical studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov .

The test was developed by Natera, Inc. a laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although FDA does not currently clear or approve laboratory-developed tests in the U.S., certification of the laboratory is required under CLIA to ensure the quality and validity of the tests.

