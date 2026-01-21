Noritz to launch new "Commercial One" tankless water heater marketing campaign at the 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas

Marketing initiative to showcase the company's various commercial tankless solutions, highlighting its time- and labor-saving, multi-unit rack assemblies.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noritz America, an international leader in tankless and electric heat pump water heaters and high-efficiency combination boilers, will unveil a new commercial water heating marketing campaign at the 2026 AHR Expo in Las Vegas on February 2 - 4, 2026. The new "Commercial One" initiative will showcase Noritz's expanding commercial water heater offerings, led by its flagship product line — the NCC199 CDV Pro — which can be viewed in Booth C4929 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A "True Commercial" tankless water heater, the NCC199 is engineered specifically for high-demand commercial and industrial water heating applications. CSA-approved for common venting up to six units, this high-efficiency condensing water heater has a maximum input of 199,900 BTU per hour, a flow rate of up to 11.1 gallons per minute, and an Energy Factor of 0.98 UEF. Incorporating two corrosion-resistant stainless steel heat exchangers to maximize durability, the heater carries an industry-best 10-year warranty on these components.

Commercial One will emphasize not only the engineering excellence of the NCC199 itself, but also its ability to deliver scalable solutions by linking multiple units in a single system, ensuring uninterrupted hot water flow, maximum efficiency, and reliable long-term performance. The NCC199 is the key component in commercial multi-unit rack systems designed, built, installed, and serviced by another Noritz Group company: Facilities Resource Group LLC, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Specializing in assisting fast-food and casual dining operators with their hot-water needs, FRG's client list includes Texas Roadhouse, Panera Bread, Love's, and Chili's.

"Our commercial systems are designed with redundancy firmly in mind," says FRG vice president Ben Wirick. "By linking multiple Noritz tankless units, we don't need to interrupt the hot water supply when it comes time to service any one heater."

"In a multi-system setup," he explains, "the Noritz units will communicate with one another and work in unison to even out the load on each heater, maximizing output and system life. Isolation valves and system controllers ensure even wear and proper operation, providing peace of mind for facility owners and managers. Noritz units can be linked together for outputs up to 9.1 million BTU per hour and 316 gallons per minute."

Noritz offers several different types of commercial rack assemblies to meet the hot-water needs of a variety of commercial applications:

CR61 Rack: This pre-fabricated, multi-unit racking system is designed for installation on a flat rooftop or in a mechanical room of large commercial facilities.





This pre-fabricated, multi-unit racking system is designed for installation on a flat rooftop or in a mechanical room of large commercial facilities. Commercial Manifold and Rack Kits: Pre-assembled by Noritz in the United States, wall-hung CMK Manifold Kits and floor-mounted CRK Rack Kits are flat-packed for jobsite shipment in easy-to-carry boxes and engineered to streamline the contractor's task of erecting commercial tankless water heater rack systems in the field, whether for new construction or time-sensitive emergency replacement.





Pre-assembled by Noritz in the United States, wall-hung CMK Manifold Kits and floor-mounted CRK Rack Kits are flat-packed for jobsite shipment in easy-to-carry boxes and engineered to streamline the contractor's task of erecting commercial tankless water heater rack systems in the field, whether for new construction or time-sensitive emergency replacement. Total Tankless Solutions: The highly customizable TTS Synergy Series helps system designers and installers accelerate the replacement of large, centralized domestic water-heating systems. By combining up to six NCC199 units in a single rack, TTS needs only a single point of connection for each incoming utility: water, power, gas, vent, condensate, and circulators. Coupled with integrated storage-tank options, the system cuts on-site labor for faster, smoother turnarounds on new and retrofit commercial projects.

"Our products are engineered and built to remove the worry over having enough hot water," says Noritz Executive Vice President and General Manager Jason Fleming. "Noritz commercial water heaters are tough enough to handle the hot water demand for any business, from busy restaurants to schools and hospitals, to hotels and apartments, to even agricultural and industrial applications — any operation that depends on large and timely supplies of hot water."

For more information on Noritz's dedicated commercial product offering, including a wide variety of case studies highlighting real-life applications, visit: https://noritz.com/commercial

