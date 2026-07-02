Norix Introduces New Seating Collection Featuring Innovative Rocking Chair Designed for Comfort, Safety, and Well-Being

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norix, a leader in manufacturing durable, human-centered furniture for intensive-use environments, announced the launch of its newest product line – the Flux™ Collection. At the heart of the collection is the thoughtfully engineered Flux™ Rocker that reimagines a familiar form to offer a positive distraction and empower patients on their healing journey.

"The introduction of the Flux™ Collection is a response to the demand in behavioral healthcare environments for furniture that enhances patient comfort and control," said Jamie La Montagna, Director of Marketing at Norix. "This collection, and especially the Flux™ Rocker, reflects our belief that even small moments of comfort can have a meaningful impact."

The exclusive Fidget Rocker™ design delivers the calming, therapeutic benefits that users expect from a rocker but offers a more controlled range of motion. Its shallow rocking motion is designed to promote relaxation and intuitive de-escalation, helping create a supportive and safe environment for residents and staff alike.

"The Fidget Rocker™ design is inspired by the need for a rocking chair that can better accommodate users with limited mobility," added Madeline Menconi, Market Insight & Design Specialist at Norix. "We set out to preserve the emotional comfort of a traditional rocker while engineering a solution that best supports patient egress."

In addition to the Flux™ Rocker, the broader collection includes guest armchair, guest armless chair, lounge armchair, lounge armless chair, loveseat, bench, and side table options – all designed with the same commitment to durability, safety, and functionality. Together, the collection offers a cohesive aesthetic and consistent performance across a variety of spaces.

The new Flux™ Collection is now available. Visit https://norix.com/flux-seating/ for more information. Contact us at https://norix.com/contact-us/ or call 630-231-1331.

About Norix

For over 40 years, Norix has been a leader in designing innovative, robust furniture that meets the real-world need for humanizing challenging environments. Our specially designed, intensive-use furniture is engineered to provide safety, security, and extreme durability for a variety of environments. Norix contributes to a sustainable future by offering a variety of products that are recyclable, made from recycled content, and are proudly designed and manufactured in the USA.

SOURCE Norix Group Inc