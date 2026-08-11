Norm Ai and Norm Law Open Washington, D.C. Office as Norm Law Welcomes Partners Katelyn Kimber and Lindsey Savage

The new office brings Norm Ai and Norm Law closer to the center of U.S. lawmaking while expanding Norm Law's capabilities in private funds, technology transactions, and AI governance.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Ai and Norm Law, LLP, an affiliated AI-native law firm running on the Norm Ai platform, today announced the opening of a Washington, D.C. office and the addition of Katelyn Kimber and Lindsey B. W. Savage as Partners at Norm Law. Kimber and Savage join Norm Law Partners Sam Lipson and Justin Rattigan in opening the D.C. office.

Kimber joins the firm's Private Funds practice, advising venture capital, growth equity, and fund-of-funds sponsors throughout the fund lifecycle. Savage joins the Technology Transactions practice from Blackstone, advising private equity, financial services, and technology clients on enterprise technology transactions, data governance, AI deployment, and vendor risk.

The D.C. office creates a presence for Norm Ai and Norm Law in the city where many of the laws and regulations governing their clients—and increasingly, their clients' AI systems—are developed. Norm Ai builds agentic law by embedding laws and regulations into AI agents. Its supervisory AI agents are designed to monitor other AI agents operating in regulated environments.

"As AI agents take on increasingly consequential work, laws and regulations need to become part of how those systems operate," said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai. "More of a D.C. presence brings us closer to where many of those rules are made. Katelyn and Lindsey also bring exactly the combination of legal judgment, operating experience, and market knowledge clients expect from their trusted counsel."

Norm Law runs natively on Norm Ai's technology, with senior attorneys supervising, calibrating, and improving the AI agents used to serve clients. By combining experienced lawyers with legal AI agents and pricing work based on outcomes rather than hours, Norm Law is designed to deliver the speed and efficiency of AI while preserving the judgment and accountability institutional clients require.

"Katelyn and Lindsey have both advised sophisticated institutions from inside the organizations making critical business decisions, as well as from private practice," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chair of Norm Law and former Chair of the Executive Committee of Sidley Austin. "Their arrival meaningfully expands the support we can provide to investment managers, financial institutions, and technology companies."

Katelyn Kimber represents private investment fund managers, with a focus on venture capital, growth equity, and fund-of-funds sponsors. Her clients have ranged from multibillion-dollar institutional platforms to emerging firms raising early-stage venture funds. She advises managers on securities law, tax, accounting, and regulatory considerations throughout the fund lifecycle, drawing on deep market knowledge to counsel clients on fund terms and industry trends. Her experience also includes secondary sales and other liquidity strategies, as well as compliance with the SEC Marketing Rule and the Investment Advisers Act.

Before joining Norm Law, Kimber served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of Soma Capital, a registered investment adviser focused primarily on early-stage investments. There, she led legal, compliance, fundraising, and strategic initiatives. She previously was a Partner at Cooley LLP, where she represented private fund managers on legal matters arising throughout the lifecycle of their firms.

Kimber earned her J.D. from Georgetown Law and her B.S. from Fordham University. She is admitted to practice in Virginia and Washington, D.C., and is a member of the Military Spouse JD Network.

Lindsey B. W. Savage brings more than 16 years of experience spanning law firm practice and senior in-house leadership. She advises clients on enterprise vendor agreements, technology and data governance frameworks, cross-border commercial transactions, AI deployment, and vendor risk.

Before joining Norm Law, Savage spent five years at Blackstone, most recently as Head of Commercial Contracts, where she built and led a global team. Earlier in her career, she was a Partner at Seattle-based Tollefsen Law, founded and operated Savage Law PC, and served as Of Counsel at SRD Legal Group. Her work has included commercial agreements, trademark and copyright matters, litigation, and enterprise governance.

Savage earned her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Michigan. She also studied at Temple University's Beasley School of Law Japan Campus. She is admitted to practice in New York, California, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Savage is a member of the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia and the Military Spouse JD Network, and she is a past president of the National Conference of Women's Bar Associations.

Clients representing more than $35 trillion in assets under management use Norm Ai, deploying legal AI agents directly for their in-house legal teams. Norm Law uses the same technology to serve institutional clients as outside counsel.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds agentic law, embedding law into AI agents. Its systems help govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $35 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native law firm built for institutional clients. Norm Ai has raised more than $260 million from Khosla Ventures, Craft Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Coatue, Blackstone, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff. For more information, visit norm.ai.

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm. Norm Law's model is designed to help its attorneys analyze those materials, identify issues, and move transactions forward efficiently while remaining focused on clients' commercial objectives. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale. For more information, visit normlaw.com.

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SOURCE Norm Law