Norm Law Adds John Budetti, a Leading Private Capital Funds Lawyer, as Partner and Co-Head of Global Private Capital Funds

Budetti, a longtime AmLaw 20 partner, joins the AI-native firm built on the Norm Ai platform.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, the AI-native law firm built for institutional clients, today announced that John Budetti has joined as Partner and Co-Head of Global Private Capital Funds. Budetti brings two decades of experience at the highest levels of private capital law, much of it as a senior investment funds partner at Kirkland & Ellis and other AmLaw 20 firms.

Budetti regularly advises many of the world's most sophisticated private capital sponsors on primary fund formation and fundraising, as well as General Partner-led transactions and secondary solutions, co-investments, GP stakes and seeding transactions, and sponsor-level strategic matters. He has led more than $100 billion in transactions by value. He is a recognized voice on how AI is changing the structure, economics, and delivery of institutional legal work. He began his career in Washington, D.C., working in health care policy, including a period in the White House. He holds a B.A. from Trinity College, a J.D. from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management.

His arrival follows Norm Ai's $120 million Series C at a $1.2 billion valuation, led by Khosla Ventures. Norm Ai and Norm Law were built as a full-stack model for the AI era: Norm Ai built the legal AI technology first, and Norm Law practices on it. The firm's attorneys and Norm Ai's engineers improve the agents together, a feedback loop that makes the technology better with each matter. And because Norm Law prices by outcome rather than by the hour, the efficiency the technology creates reaches the client.

"The best lawyers in the world are making a choice about the next decade of the profession," said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai. "They can add AI to a model built for a different era, or they can join a firm built for this one from the ground up. Budetti is a leading-edge example that elite attorneys are making that choice."

"Trust and technology, that is the formula for success. I spent my career at firms that define the best of Big Law, and I looked hard at what is being built today. Norm Law stands apart because its world class lawyers integrate technology that was built first to align with the client," said Budetti. "The aim is to put tech-forward attorneys in the shoes of our clients to understand and ease their process friction points in conjunction with our top-tier legal services. I'm joining a growing core of accomplished fund and other transactional attorneys executing this together."

"John is exactly the kind of partner we are building Norm Law around: a leader at the top of private funds law who understands both the practice and the technology," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law and former Chair of Sidley Austin's Executive Committee. "We are building this deliberately, and the caliber of lawyers joining the practice areas where we are choosing to compete for high-end work is an exciting substantiation of our strategy."

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm built for institutional clients. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale. For more information, visit Norm Law.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds agentic law, embedding law and regulation into AI agents. Its technology powers Norm Law, the first AI-native law firm built for global institutions, where AI agents handle first-pass work, attorneys supervise and advise, and the model is structured around client outcomes rather than billable hours. Norm Ai also gives regulated institutions the compliance infrastructure to deploy their own AI agents safely. Learn more at norm.ai.

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SOURCE Norm Law