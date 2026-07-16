Norm Law Adds Three Partners in Tax and Real Estate, Deepening Its Transactional Bench

Dominique Gallego, Adam Verstandig, and Sander Ash join the AI-native firm built on the Norm Ai platform.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, the AI-native law firm built for institutional clients, today announced that Dominique Gallego, Adam Verstandig, and Sander Ash have joined as Partners. Gallego joins as Head of Tax, and Verstandig and Ash join the firm's Real Estate group. The additions deepen Norm Law's transactional bench in practice areas central to the institutional investors, sponsors, and financial institutions the firm serves.

Monique Gallego joins as Partner and Head of Tax. She brings more than two decades of experience advising leading asset managers, private equity sponsors, and global investors on complex U.S. and international tax matters, with a practice spanning investment fund structuring, cross-border transactions, and enterprise tax risk management. She has advised on the formation and operation of multi-billion-dollar investment funds and platforms, and counsels clients on matters ranging from sensitive IRS audits to digital asset taxation and complex financial products. Gallego was most recently a partner at Sidley Austin and previously a partner at Schulte Roth & Zabel and a principal in the Asset Management practice at EY. She holds an LL.M. in International Taxation from New York University, a J.D. from Ateneo de Manila University, where she was valedictorian, and a B.S. in Applied Economics from De La Salle University. She is recognized in Best Lawyers in America and The Legal 500 U.S.

Adam Verstandig joins as Partner in the Real Estate group. His practice focuses on representing financial institutions in real estate finance and development, with an emphasis on construction lending, credit enhancement of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, and the use of tax credits to finance multifamily housing. His work also spans syndicated and single-lender credit facilities, mezzanine loans, workouts and restructurings, and the representation of private equity investors in joint ventures. His experience covers complex financings across New York City and beyond, including mixed-use residential developments, public-private partnerships, opportunity zone projects, and sale-leaseback transactions. Verstandig was most recently a partner at Sidley Austin and holds a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and a B.A. from Binghamton University.

Sander Ash joins as Partner in the Real Estate group, where his practice focuses on complex commercial real estate transactions. He advises public REITs, corporations, private developers, institutions, funds, and high-net-worth individuals across acquisitions and dispositions, commercial and ground leasing, joint venture agreements, financings, and special situations, along with related environmental, land use, and regulatory matters. His experience spans office, hotel, retail, residential, and data center assets, and he brings significant in-house perspective from his time as Deputy General Counsel at Safehold. Ash was previously counsel at Latham & Watkins and holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. from Brandeis University.

"Every accomplished partner who joins makes the platform sharper, because our attorneys and engineers refine the AI together," said John Nay, founder and CEO of Norm Ai. "Monique, Adam, and Sander are the kind of senior practitioners who make that loop stronger, and their clients feel it in faster, more consistent work priced to outcomes."

"Institutional clients do not buy practice areas in isolation. A fund needs tax structuring, a sponsor needs real estate execution, and they expect it to connect," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law and former Chair of Sidley Austin's Executive Committee. "Bringing in a tax leader of Monique's standing alongside real estate partners like Adam and Sander is how we build coverage that holds up on the most demanding transactional work."

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale. For more information, visit NormLaw.com.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds agentic law, embedding law and regulation into AI agents. Its technology powers Norm Law, the first AI-native law firm built for global institutions, where AI agents handle first-pass work, attorneys supervise and advise, and the model is structured around client outcomes rather than billable hours. Norm Ai also gives regulated institutions the compliance infrastructure to deploy their own AI agents safely. Learn more at norm.ai.

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SOURCE Norm Law