Norm Law Launches Finance Practice Led by Ram Burshtine

Former Sidley partner joins as Head of Finance, expanding Norm Law's capabilities across fund finance, leveraged finance, and complex debt transactions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norm Law, LLP, an AI-native law firm running on the Norm Ai platform, today announced the launch of its Finance practice and the appointment of Ram Burshtine as Head of Finance.

Burshtine joins Norm Law from Sidley Austin LLP, where he was a Partner advising market-leading sponsors and capital providers on a broad range of complex debt and debt-like financing transactions. At Norm Law, he will lead a practice serving investment funds, asset managers, financial institutions, insurance companies, corporate borrowers, family offices, and other investors. Burshtine will also work across the firm's Fund Transactions, Private Equity, and M&A practices.

"Ram's practice is a natural and important expansion for Norm Law," said Mike Schmidtberger, Chairman of Norm Law. "We are now able to advise institutional clients throughout the investment lifecycle, including the financing of fund formation, acquisitions, portfolio assets, liquidity solutions, recapitalizations, and restructurings."

Burshtine has extensive experience advising on fund finance, acquisition finance, special situations, and other event-driven financing transactions. His fund finance work includes secondaries and other liquidity solutions; portfolio and warehouse financings; NAV and other back-leverage transactions; subscription, umbrella, and hybrid facilities; GP and management fee facilities; and rated feeder structures. He also advises private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers across the full spectrum of acquisition financing matters, including complex leveraged acquisitions, recapitalizations, and restructurings.

"Finance work demands both precision and the ability to see connections across an entire transaction," said Burshtine. "Finance transactions involve substantial volumes of interconnected agreements, terms, diligence materials, and financial information, often under significant time pressure. Because the firm runs natively on Norm Ai's technology, we can be faster and more efficient across matters while retaining the experienced legal judgment and accountability institutional clients require."

Burshtine earned his LL.B. from the Haim Striks School of Law at the College of Management Academic Studies. He is admitted to practice in New York.

About Norm Law

Norm Law is the first AI-native full-service law firm. Norm Law's model is designed to help its attorneys analyze those materials, identify issues, and move transactions forward efficiently while remaining focused on clients' commercial objectives. It combines top-tier legal talent with AI agents powered by Norm Ai to deliver legal work with greater speed, consistency, and scale. For more information, visit normlaw.com.

About Norm Ai

Norm Ai builds agentic law, embedding law into AI agents. Its systems help govern how AI operates in high-stakes, regulated environments across a client base representing more than $35 trillion in combined assets under management. Norm Ai also powers Norm Law, the first AI-native law firm built for institutional clients. Norm Ai has raised more than $260 million from Khosla Ventures, Craft Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Coatue, Blackstone, Vanguard, Citi, New York Life, TIAA, Henry R. Kravis, and Marc Benioff. For more information, visit norm.ai.

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SOURCE Norm Law