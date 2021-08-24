Norm Zadeh's Hysterically Funny New Tell-All Book, The Rise and Fall of PERFECT 10, Just Released on Amazon

Founded in 1996 by Norman Zadeh (a former Stanford applied math professor, poker author, hedge fund manager, NBA handicapping champion, organizer of the US Investing Championship, Joan Rivers "boy toy," and the son of Lotfi Zadeh - creator of fuzzy logic ), Perfect 10 was launched when one of Norm's friends was turned down by Playboy.

"What can I do to make this poor girl feel better?" Norm Zadeh asked. "I guess I'll have to start my own all-natural magazine and put her in it."

Immediately after launch, Perfect 10 received massive media exposure. Norm and his girls appeared multiple times on The Howard Stern Show, among other major shows, and the magazine was featured in numerous films including American Pie (1999) and Knocked Up (2007), and television series such as The Sopranos (1997-2007).

Back when Norm was a teenager, he tried to "get girls" by counting to 1 million and multiplying large numbers. Neither worked. He then tried playing piano and drawing circuit boards on his desk. Those worked a little better, but not well enough.

When he was cute as a button (from ages 5 to 16), Norm was pretty much talking to and touching air when it came to the opposite sex. Nothing. This led him to conclude that the only entities who found him sexually attractive were women over 65, and gay men. When he finally came into some cash, but was so old he couldn't remember his name, things finally got better.

In The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10, Norm details these experiences, including his relationship with Lucille Ball and later Joan Rivers. Apart from Norm's celebrity relationships, the tell-all features extremely funny stories from behind the scenes of Perfect 10 Magazine and the beautiful women it featured, including Victoria's Secret Supermodel Marisa Miller (who first graced the cover of issue #5). There are also unforgettable stories involving Howard Stern, Gerard Butler, Alec Baldwin, Britney Spears, Brett Ratner, and other household names.

Additionally, the book provides snippets from an interview with Cathi O'Malley, Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, which contains shocking revelations about what went on inside the Playboy Mansion.

Some of the chapters in The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 that readers are guaranteed to find interesting include:

"Lucille Ball — That's not a kiss. I'll show you what a kiss is"

"Will Fox News Destroy America?"

"Goldzilla Destroys Beverly Hills"

"A Hit Man on the Fox Parking Lot"

"Joan Rivers—What Part of Joan's Body Can I Kiss? 'No Part'"

"How the Ninth Circuit Destroyed Copyright"

"Tales From the Gambling World"

"Backstabbing Is Alive and Well in Academia"

"Using Computers to Improve Our Justice System"

"Why the U.S. Budget Cannot Be Balanced in The Absence of a Trade Surplus"

If you want to die laughing, this book is for you!

