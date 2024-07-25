Norman® Celebrates 50th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman® is proud to announce its 50th anniversary, celebrating half a century of growth, innovation, and dedication to excellence. Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Norman® started as a small family-owned business with a vision to provide high-quality Window Coverings. Today, the company has grown into a Global Enterprise designing products to meet consumer trends around the world.

From the very beginning, Norman® has remained steadfast in its commitment to its core values: customer focus, innovation, attention to detail, trouble-free products, continuous improvement, product safety, and, above all, integrity. These values have been the foundation of success and have guided the management of the company through every stage of its journey. Norman® is recognized for its quality and innovation and has earned numerous prestigious industry awards over the years – solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we reflect on the remarkable journey that has brought us to this milestone. We express our deepest gratitude to our customers, employees, partners, and communities who have supported us along the way. Their unwavering trust and loyalty has been instrumental in our growth and success," stated Ranjan Mada, President of Norman® USA. Looking ahead, Norman® is excited to continue its legacy of excellence and innovation and is committed to expanding its global presence and making a positive impact on the industries and communities it serves.

For more information about Norman® USA, please visit normanusa.com.

With 50 years of excellence in crafting fine window furnishings, Norman® quality has made it famous. It's what drives Norman® to innovate and why you will see it in every detail. Few companies will farm their own wood, make their own components, or weave their own cords. At Norman®, everything matters and anything is possible. Norman® strives to exceed the highest industry standards. That's why Norman® is focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection and value. From our patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, to our socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® has a history of defining the future. www.normanusa.com | @normanwindowfashions

