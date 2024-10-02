Norman Regional Health System Signs First Direct Bill and Credit Pathway Agreement With American College of Education

The partnership shows Norman's commitment to employee education and benefits

NORMAN, Okla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman Regional Health System recently signed its first-ever direct bill and credit pathway agreement with American College of Education® ( ACE ). The new agreement enhances the organizations' existing partnership by creating greater opportunities for Norman employees to seamlessly achieve their professional goals through certificates and degree programs at ACE.

"This partnership represents what both ACE and Norman are about, education which strengthens human capital in our healthcare ecosystem," ACE president and CEO Geordie Hyland said. " It's no mistake that they call their employees 'healers', and we're all about serving those who serve in our healthcare sectors by providing the flexible, affordable and high-quality education opportunities they need."

Norman employees who complete the Leader in Me program are eligible to seamlessly apply earned credits to an ACE degree program, reducing program completion time and total cost while maximizing on-the-job training and development. Additionally, completers benefit from direct bill payments, which allows employees to complete their program with minimal out-of-pocket expenses.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with ACE and see our employees accomplish their career goals to ultimately serve patients with the highest quality of care," Lindsay Birdwell, MSN, RN, CEN, Talent Management Student Specialist . "Our mission directly aligns with ACE in that we see continuous manpower needs in our healthcare system, and we want to contribute to filling that with passionate, dedicated healthcare professionals."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Norman Regional Health System

Norman Regional Health System is a multi-campus health system making its community stronger in south central Oklahoma through compassionate and leading-edge care. Norman Regional Health System's flagship location, Norman Regional Hospital, is a newly expanded 775,000 square-foot acute-care hospital in Norman, OK. Norman Regional Hospital, located at I-35 and Tecumseh Road, is licensed for 305 beds and offers a complete range of services. Norman Regional also operates two freestanding emergency room plus facilities: Norman Regional Moore on I-35 in Moore and Norman Regional Nine in southeast Norman. In total, Norman Regional is comprised of one acute-care hospital, two freestanding emergency room plus facilities, three urgent care locations and multiple primary care and specialty care clinics, diagnostic imaging, and laboratories. It also owns and operates EMSSTAT, the emergency services providers for Norman, Moore and unincorporated areas of Cleveland County.

