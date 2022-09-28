Norman® USA Has Given Away Over 85,000 Window Shades to Prevent Child Injury with Their Child Safety Campaign

As one of the world's leading innovators of child safe window coverings, Norman® continues to make homes in the U.S. Safer with their Child Safety Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norman® USA, the global leader in window furnishing products with almost 50 years of experience crafting high-quality, innovative, safe and fashionable window treatments has given away over 85,000 custom-made cordless Honeycomb shades in the Continental U.S. to households with children under eight years old as part of their child safety campaign that kicked off earlier this year.

Timed to October's Window Covering Safety Month, Norman will reactivate their child safety campaign beginning October 1st through October 31st to amplify awareness around the safety hazards of free-hanging lift & tilt cords. Every household in the continental U.S. with a child under 8 years old is eligible to receive one free custom-made cordless Honeycomb shade by visiting www.normanchildsafety.com.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, window coverings with cords are one of the top five hidden hazards in the home.

"Safety, innovation and providing a trouble-free user experience are our top priorities at Norman®. We've been on a mission to make all homes safer for our children and pets and this campaign has been a way to educate consumers on the risks of free-hanging lift and tilt cords. I'm thrilled to have reached this milestone and am committed to give away our custom-made cordless Honeycomb shades for the month of October as a pledge of our unwavering commitment to safety," said Ranjan Mada, President Norman USA.

Swapping your free-hanging lift and tilt corded blinds to custom-made cordless Honeycomb shades is the superior and safest option for your household with many additional benefits.

Reduce Energy and Cost: Solar heat passes through windows in the summer, while indoor heat escapes in the winter. The circulation of indoor and outside air is also a cause of energy loss. The Honeycomb shades can significantly protect your home from these types of energy losses by trapping air between the pocket architecture - creating a more comfortable living environment year-round, while helping you leave a smaller carbon footprint.

Aesthetic + Functional: The fabric collection offers a look that's rich yet streamlined, sharp, yet soft and the innovative D-cell structure offers a crisp modern look as well as dimensional stability.

For details and access to the child safety campaign please visit www.normanchildsafety.com and complete the required information. Each household is limited to one free shade. Additional shades may be purchased at participating Norman retailers. Please allow 4-6 weeks for delivery of the shade as each shade is custom sized to fit your window.

About Norman®

With almost over 50 years of excellence in crafting fine window furnishings, Norman® quality has made it famous. It's what drives Norman® to innovate and why you will see it in every detail. Few companies will farm their own wood, make their own components, or weave their own cords. At Norman®, everything matters and anything is possible. Norman® strives to exceed the highest industry standards. That's why Norman® is focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection, and value. From patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, to their socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® has a history of defining the future. www.normanusa.com | @normanwindowfashions

