Norman® USA Prioritizes Safety and Discontinues Window Covering Products with Free-Hanging Lift & Tilt Cords Effective Today

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Norman® USA the global leader in window furnishing products with almost 50 years of experience crafting high-quality, innovative, safe and fashionable window treatments takes an industry stand against free-hanging lift & tilt cords by discontinuing the manufacturing and selling of these products in the U.S. market.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, window blinds are among the top five hidden hazards in U.S. homes. Between 2009 and 2020 there have been 200 incidents involving children up to eight years old due to strangulation hazards from window covering cords. To further their commitment to safety, Norman® will only offer cordless blinds and shades, motorized options, and continuous cord loop lift systems which must be anchored to prevent free-hanging cord loops.



A leader in the industry, Norman® complies with some of the highest global product safety standards, including current Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards for window coverings. For several years now, Norman® has already established cordless lift systems as a standard within many of their products including Honeycomb Shades, Roller Shades, Roman Shades, Faux Wood Blinds and Real Wood Blinds. Norman® is an active participant in the WCMA "Best for Kids" certification program. In order to be eligible for this certification, manufacturers must meet the specified program criteria and submit their window covering products to a designated third-party testing laboratory. All Norman® blinds and shades with the "Best for Kids" designation have been rigorously tested and are free from hazards due to pull cords or inner cords. As always, Norman® shutters continue to be the gold standard of shutters, are child and pet safe as well as an aesthetically pleasing choice for any home decor.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support from customers for our decision to discontinue free-hanging corded products," stated Ranjan Mada, President Norman® Window Fashions. "We pledge our ongoing and unwavering commitment to safety, innovation, and trouble-free user experience while developing new products or improving on existing designs."

Focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection and value Norman® has a history of defining industry standards. From their patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, and socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® continues to innovate and prioritize the safety of their customers.



With over 50 years of excellence in crafting fine window furnishings, Norman® quality has made it famous. It's what drives Norman® to innovate and why you will see it in every detail. Few companies will farm their own wood, make their own components, or weave their own cords. At Norman®, everything matters and anything is possible. Norman® strives to exceed the highest industry standards. That's why Norman® is focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection and value. From our patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, to our socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® has a history of defining the future. www.normanusa.com | @normanwindowfashions

