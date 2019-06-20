NormaTec and Professional Women's Cycling Team, CANYON//SRAM, Announce Partnership

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CANYON//SRAM, a professional women's cycling team competing in Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) cycling events, today announced its partnership with NormaTec, the industry leader in compression recovery technology for athletes, naming it the team's Official Worldwide Supplier. The athletes gained access to NormaTec's cutting-edge PULSE 2.0 Series Recovery Systems prior to their training camp in Valencia, Spain. The team is utilizing both the leg and hip recovery systems in between training and races, and while travelling for races.

"We look forward to working with the CANYON//SRAM team as they race this season, and beyond. We are honored to aid their mission of competing at the highest level with NormaTec's revolutionary recovery technology," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "As a team representing multiple nations on the world's biggest cycling stages, we are thrilled to see their leadership showing the importance of incorporating recovery and look forward to more great things from them."

NormaTec's technology serves as a primary source of recovery to elite athletes, coaches, and trainers around the globe. The NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series Recovery Systems use compressed air to massage limbs, mobilize fluid, and speed recovery, helping athletes recover comprehensively and quickly in between and after training sessions. The NormaTec Pulse Massage Pattern was created by a physician bioengineer to enhance blood flow and speed recovery and is now relied on by 97% of pro teams in the U.S.

"We are excited to work with NormaTec to give our elite athletes access to the technology needed to recover efficiently and effectively, contributing to peak performance," said Ronny Lauke, Team Manager CANYON//SRAM. "As we begin to take part in all 23 UCI Women's WorldTour races in 2019, we are committed to showing the integral role that NormaTec's technology plays in developing an elite integrated recovery program."

CANYON//SRAM maintains a mix of experience, all-round strength and youthful enthusiasm, while asserting one of the youngest averages amongst the top ten UCI women's teams in the peloton. The all-women team of elite professional cyclists are scheduled to compete in an impressive roster of international races in the 2019 season.

