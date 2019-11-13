NormaTec and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Announce Four-Year Partnership to Support Athlete Recovery

The full team across seven disciplines including alpine, freeski, freestyle, cross country, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and snowboard, will have access to the NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series Recovery Systems. U.S. Ski & Snowboard will also be constructing a dedicated NormaTec Recovery Room in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Center of Excellence for the team to use as they train to compete at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

"We are proud to support U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "It is an honor to be partnering with a team that boasts some of the top performing winter sports athletes in the world and providing them the technology they need to continuously reach for their dreams here in the U.S. and around the globe."

The NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series Recovery Systems use compressed air and the patented NormaTec Pulse Massage Pattern created by a physician bioengineer to massage limbs, mobilize fluid, increase circulation, and facilitate faster recovery. NormaTec's technology gives athletes a competitive edge by helping them recover quickly after training sessions and is also used as a high-tech warm up. The technology is relied on by 97% of all pro athletic teams in the United States.

"I have been absolutely loving my NormaTec Recovery System," said Olympic cross country champion Jessie Diggins. "Since opening the box, I've used them every single day! I love how the compression massage makes my legs feel after a hard workout, and it helps me recover quickly before second training. I also love how small and quiet they are, and how I can customize exactly what I want, even changing the pressure zones mid-session! These are now my go-to recovery tool."

Contact: Rebecka Rice, rrice@normatecusa.com

SOURCE NormaTec

Related Links

http://normatecrecovery.com

