NormaTec Designated as an Official Supplier of USA Softball

"Just like practice, recovery is an important aspect of training for our National Team programs," said USA Softball Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Craig Cress. "NormaTec's products are proven to assist with recovery efforts for elite athletes, and many of our Women's National Team athletes have been using their line of products for years to aid their recovery efforts. We are excited to have the opportunity to provide NormaTec's systems to even more of our National Team programs and assist our athletes' recovery efforts as they train for Gold."

NormaTec is the leader in compression recovery for athletes. Their systems give a competitive edge to the world's best athletes, coaches, and trainers. NormaTec Recovery Systems use patented compression technology to increase circulation to the limbs, helping athletes to recover faster, with reduced pain and soreness. The NormaTec PULSE Series is currently relied on by 97% of professional teams, as well as Olympic and elite athletes.

NormaTec Recovery Systems include a control unit and attachments which go on the legs, arms, or hips and use compressed air to massage limbs, mobilize fluid, and speed recovery. NormaTec has recently introduced the new PULSE 2.0 Series which also includes a Bluetooth® wireless technology enabled app to more fully optimize recovery sessions and data.

"We are very proud to partner with USA Softball," said NormaTec CEO, Gilad Jacobs. "NormaTec's athlete recovery technology will be a great asset to these teams as they pursue excellence in softball and represent the United States internationally at the Pan American Games this summer, and the 2020 Olympics next year."

The 2019-2020 calendars for the USA Softball National Team Programs will be highlighted by the following events: XVI World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Men's World Championship, 2019 Pan American Games, WBSC U-19 Women's Softball World Cup, U-17 Men's Pan American Championship, WBSC U-18 Men's Softball World Cup, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

