NormaTec Signs as Official Recovery System of Symetra Tour

"This is a relationship that will pay immediate and long-term dividends for our athletes over the course of a physically grueling season," said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer for the Symetra Tour. "It is an exciting time welcoming NormaTec to the LPGA and Symetra Tour family, as well as the world of golf in general."

The NormaTec PULSE Series is currently relied on by over 97 percent of professional sports teams in the US. That list includes organizations such as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays of MLB, the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, who have all incorporated recovery rooms powered by NormaTec in their training facilities. Several elite and Olympic athletes also use NormaTec to help them perform at the highest level.

Joining forces with the Symetra Tour marks the first official golf partnership for NormaTec.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Symetra Tour this year," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "These tournaments are monumental in the development of top golf talent. We look forward to helping the athletes play their best and recover right with NormaTec's world-class technology."

NormaTec Recovery Systems use patented compression technology to increase circulation to the limbs, helping athletes to recover faster and reducing pain and soreness. The system is utilized for both pre-training as a high-tech warm up, and post-training as a comprehensive athlete recovery modality.

"NormaTec is a leader in sports recovery and their addition is invaluable to keeping all players healthy and limiting time missed due to injury, as they aim to play their best," said Dr. Alex Herzlin, DPT, lead physical therapist for the Symetra Tour. "Many of our golfers are competing year-round and to add a challenging travel schedule on top of that makes quality recovery even more necessary. When looking at different recovery systems, NormaTec's portability was key since we don't have a traditional treatment room like most sports. To step off the driving range and start the recovery process without having to go inside gives NormaTec a leg up on the competition."

