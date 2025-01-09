Normet International Ltd and Dextra Group Sign MoU to Advance Sustainable FRP Reinforcement Solutions

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Normet International Ltd., a renowned technology company specialising in equipment, construction chemicals and rock reinforcement products for underground mining and tunnelling, and Dextra Group, a leading manufacturer of engineered steel and fibre-reinforced polymer construction solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance sustainable Fibre Reinforcement Polymer (FRP) reinforcement solutions.

This MoU signifies a strategic collaboration between two companies to leverage their complementary expertise to develop and supply advanced FRP reinforcement products globally. Together Normet and Dextra aim to expand the application of FRP in underground mining and tunnelling, introducing lightweight, durable and sustainable solutions to enhance operational safety and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dextra to develop GFRP Reinforcement Solutions for the tunnelling and mining industries. This collaboration supports our mission to create the safest places underground while advancing sustainability and innovation," said Alan Pengelly, Senior Vice President of Normet's GCCT (Ground Control & Construction Technologies) Business Line.

Pierre Hofmann, General Manager of Dextra's Geotech Business Line, added "Partnering with Normet is an exciting step towards broadening our FRP portfolio and driving innovation in the industry, this collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering sustainable and cutting-edge reinforcement solutions for our customers while addressing the growing need for environmentally responsible construction materials."

The partnership promises significant benefits for their customers. By combining Normet's deep expertise in underground operations with Dextra's established leadership in FRP technologies, this collaboration aims to deliver innovative solutions that enhance safety, durability, and sustainability. Customers can expect solutions that not only improve safety and durability but also reduce the environmental footprint of their projects. Utilizing FRP reinforcement, clients will benefit from materials that are lightweight, corrosion-resistant and energy-efficient, contributing to longer-lasting and more sustainable infrastructure.

This partnership underscores our commitment to providing advanced, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Pengelley

Senior Vice President, GCCT Business Line

Normet Group

Email: [email protected]

Pierre Hofmann

General Manager, Geotech Business Line

Dextra Group

Email: [email protected]

