Norris McLaughlin, P.A. Allentown Office Grows, Adding Associates Peter G. Manakos and Vivian S. Hadian

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce that their Allentown office is growing, introducing Peter G. Manakos, Esq. as an Associate in the Liquor Law, Licensing, Manufacturing, and Distribution Practice Group and Vivian S. Hadian, Esq. as an Associate in the Real Estate and Finance Practice Group.

Peter G. Manakos, Esq. and Vivian S. Hadian, Esq.

Manakos brings a multifaceted background in regulatory compliance and litigation support. Before joining Norris McLaughlin, P.A., Manakos worked at a boutique medical malpractice firm where he drafted motions, managed discovery, and created a digital case management platform to improve workflow efficiency. Manakos' experience is a unique combination of legal training and firsthand insight into the business side of the hospitality industry. Raised in a family-run restaurant, he experienced the challenges with Pennsylvania's complex PA liquor laws and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) regulations.

"Peter's combination of legal skill and lived experience in the hospitality industry adds a powerful dimension to our liquor law practice," said Theodore J. Zeller III, Esq., Chair of the Liquor Law Practice Group. "He understands the stakes for our clients and brings a level of empathy and insight that's hard to teach."

Hadian was a summer associate for the firm in 2024, later joining the firm as a law clerk. Upon passing the Pennsylvania Bar Exam, she was elevated to an Associate. Hadian is eager to build her career in real estate law, assisting the firm's highly regarded group.

"We're thrilled that Vivian has passed the bar and officially joined us as an attorney," said Scott R. Lipson, Esq., Chair of the Real Estate Law Group in Pennsylvania. "She's already demonstrated a strong work ethic and a genuine interest in real estate law, and we're confident she'll continue to grow and make meaningful contributions to our team."

Manakos earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law, where he concentrated in Business of Innovation, Law, & Technology and focused on Business Compliance & Sustainability. While pursuing his J.D., Manakos volunteered with the Children's Miracle Network, Alzheimer's Association, and Pitt Pantry. He holds a B.S. in Neuroscience, graduating cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh, and is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania.

Hadian obtained her B.A. in Political Science from Temple University as a member of the National Political Science Honor Society. She received her J.D. from Widener University Delaware Law School and graduated cum laude. In law school, Hadian was an editor on her school's law review and active member of the Student Division of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups.

