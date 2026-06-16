Norris McLaughlin P.A. Welcomes Real Estate and Finance Member Tara Martin to New York Office

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce that Real Estate Attorney Tara Martin has joined the firm as a member in the New York office in the Real Estate and Finance practice group.

"Tara's depth of experience in commercial real estate finance and her thoughtful and practical ability to solve problems make her an excellent addition to our team," said Hugh P. Finnegan, Esq., a member of the firm's New York Real Estate and Finance practice group. "She is well-respected in the industry and we're thrilled to welcome her to the firm."

Tara Martin, Esq. Member Attorney at Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

About Tara Martin

Martin focuses her practice on commercial real estate financings and real estate finance transactions, representing institutional lenders and private equity funds in complex financing matters.

With over 25 years of experience, Martin concentrates on structuring, negotiating, documenting, and closing senior mortgage, mezzanine, construction, and preferred equity financings secured by commercial, mixed-use and multi-family assets. She has extensive experience guiding transactions from initial term sheet through post-closing administration, providing strategic, business-focused counsel throughout the process.

Martin represents lenders in the preparation and negotiation of comprehensive loan documentation, including commitment letters, loan agreements, mortgages, notes, guaranties, Intercreditor Agreements (ICA), and related financing documents. She regularly advises clients on capital stack structures, risk allocation, subordination, and enforcement rights.

In addition, Martin conducts detailed due diligence reviews, including title and survey analysis, zoning and regulatory compliance, leases, organizational documents, and material contracts. She also structures borrower entities and drafts and amends operating and partnership agreements to align with financing requirements.

Martin oversees transactions from origination through closing, coordinating with borrower's counsel, co-lenders, title companies, and third-party consultants to ensure efficient execution. In her leadership roles, she has also managed firm operations, including client compliance protocols.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A