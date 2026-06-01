Norris McLaughlin P.A. Deepens Public Utility Bench Welcoming Attorneys Martin C. Rothfelder and Bradford M. Stern to New Jersey Office

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Norris McLaughlin, P.A. is pleased to announce that prominent New Jersey public utility, telecommunications, and energy attorneys Martin C. Rothfelder, Esq. and Bradford M. Stern, Esq. have joined the firm's Public Utilities, Telecommunications, and Energy practice. Rothfelder joins the firm's Bridgewater office as a member and Stern joins as Of Counsel.

Martin C. Rothfelder, Esq. and Bradford M. Stern, Esq. of Norris McLaughlin, P.A.

"I've known Marty and Brad for years, and I've had the opportunity to work closely with them on matters throughout our careers," said James H. Laskey, Esq. "They are exceptional public utilities, telecom, and energy lawyers. Smart, practical, and deeply respected in the industry. I'm proud they chose Norris McLaughlin, P.A. and I'm especially excited to welcome them to the team."

The firm has built a strong platform for public utilities and energy work over the years. The addition of Rothfelder and Stern further strengthens the firm's Public Utilities, Telecommunications, and Energy team, expanding its capabilities across regulatory, transactional, legislative, and litigation matters and enhancing the service it delivers to clients across the region.

About Martin C. Rothfelder and Bradford M. Stern

Rothfelder focuses his practice on regulatory, litigation, and transactional matters in the energy and utility sectors, representing clients across the electric, gas, telecommunications, water, sewer, and solid waste industries. He brings more than 30 years of private practice experience, along with prior roles at state public utility commissions and within a major utility, and is known for handling complex, multi-party matters with practical, results-driven solutions. Rothfelder has represented clients before sixteen state public utility commissions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and the Federal Communications Commission, as well as in trial and appellate courts. His experience includes more than 100 utility base rate cases, industry restructuring matters, and legislative advocacy efforts.

In addition to his regulatory and litigation work, Rothfelder has played key roles in major infrastructure and energy initiatives, including PSE&G's Energy Strong and Gas System Modernization Programs. He has served as a registered lobbyist in multiple states and has successfully handled appeals reversing utility commission decisions.

Stern advises private and public sector clients on regulatory, transactional, legislative, and litigation matters involving the energy and utility industries, including the electric, gas, telecommunications, cable television and broadband, water, wastewater, renewable energy, and solid waste sectors. He brings more than 35 years of experience in these industries and began his career as a licensing engineer with United Engineers & Constructors, where he worked on the siting and licensing of large-scale power plants and transmission facilities with an emphasis on environmental and socio-economic considerations. Stern's experience includes negotiating and litigating utility rate cases, advising on solar development transactions, securing regulatory designations for telecommunications providers, and representing clients in infrastructure and utility service matters. He has also held an in-house legal role at an energy consulting firm and previously ran a solo practice focused on corporate and regulatory matters.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 130 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214

[email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A