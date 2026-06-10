Nicholas Martini Foundation Announces $500,000 Scholarship Funding Agreement for College-Bound Passaic High School Students

Partnership with Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation and Trustee Jerome F. Gallagher, Esq. of Norris McLaughlin, P.A

PASSAIC, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hon. William J. Martini, U.S.D.J., as Trustee of the Nicholas Martini Foundation, in collaboration with the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation, served as keynote speaker at the 2026 Passaic High School Scholarship Day ceremonies and announced the creation of a $500,000 scholarship funding agreement that will be dedicated to providing financial assistance to college-bound Passaic High School graduates. Judge Martini also distributed award letters to this year's Martini Foundation scholarship recipients.

"This initiative is designed to provide long‑term educational support for future generations of Passaic High School students," said the Hon. William J. Martini, USDJ, President of the Nicholas Martini Foundation. "We are honored to continue that legacy by offering financial aid to students preparing for the next stage of their academic journeys." Jerome F. Gallagher, Esq., who is a Trustee of the Passaic Optimist Foundation, and a Member of Norris McLaughlin, P.A., will oversee the distribution of annual awards and expects the new agreement to fund scholarships for at least the next 10 to 15 years.

Nicholas Martini Foundation scholarship recipients will also be eligible to apply for a renewal scholarship each year while in college. Renewal awards will be determined based on financial need, the total number of applicants, academic performance, extracurricular activities, and community service.

The Nicholas Martini Foundation and the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation have long supported educational advancement of Passaic High School graduates. In 2026, the Passaic Optimist Foundation will award $128,000 in scholarships, including a $60,000 donation from the Nicholas Martini Foundation.

About the Nicholas Martini Foundation

Founded in 1986 by former Passaic Mayor Nicholas Martini, the Nicholas Martini Foundation is a philanthropic Charitable Family Foundation committed to advancing educational access and supporting youth in New Jersey communities through scholarships and philanthropic initiatives. The Hon. William J. Martini has been a trustee and president of the Foundation since 1991 and continues to oversee its activities.

About the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation

The Passaic Optimist Club is a community-based nonprofit organization which, through its 501(c)(3) registered charity, the Passaic Optimist Friend of Youth Foundation, supports the youth of Passaic through scholarships, the power of recognition and personal mentoring. The Foundation also supports other youth-oriented organizations through financial assistance, implementing the Foundation's ongoing mission of bringing out the best in the youth of Passaic.

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, delivering legal solutions to clients wherever they conduct their business, including nationally and internationally. The firm's nearly 120 attorneys practice in more than 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups and serve a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. Norris McLaughlin is a member of Meritas®, a global alliance of leading independent law firms. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.

Contact: Skylar Daley

Communications Coordinator

(908) 252-4214, [email protected]

SOURCE Norris McLaughlin, P.A