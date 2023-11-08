Norrøna, a Legendary Norwegian Brand Opens Its New Immersive and Inspiring Headquarters in Lysaker

The sprawling space houses an innovative flagship retail shop, a second-hand store and an ultra-modern event space

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norrøna, the family-owned Norwegian adventure travel company and manufacturer of high-end outdoor apparel and outerwear, today unveiled a revolutionary global headquarters. The iconic brand welcomes a diverse international guestlist to the grand opening of the space, which sprawls 8,200-square-feet and includes Norrøna's largest and most immersive store to date, a flexible modern event space, and the company's newest venture into the restaurant industry, with the new Nordic-concept, Naturen Brasserie.

"We said that we can create the most impressive, coolest retail concept in the world if we were given the right framework conditions. And now we have," Jørgen Jørgensen, said Norrøna's fourth generation CEO and owner.

Norrøna House Flagship Store

The Norrøna House Flagship store has set a benchmark for the outdoor retail industry. Towering at more than 16 feet tall, an iconic color wall made entirely of Gore-Tex makes a statement right at the entrance. Norrøna has weaved in the stories of its 94-year legacy, with chronicles of its historic expeditions, to timelines of its most famed collections, to The Complexity of Simplicity installation, which represents its design philosophy, Loaded Minimalism™. Just below the sky roof, the Flagship store has set up a Gore-Tex-approved Storm Lab, which is the perfect setting for Norrøna's in-house designers and customers to test both new and old products.

REuse Second Hand Store

The second-hand store is a part of a full-scale initiative from the brand, titled Norrøna REuse, which has been incorporated into other aspects throughout the company. Within Norrøna House, guests can also: hand in Norrøna products for REpair, check out outlet styles for a REduced price, REfit all products for the perfect tailored fit, REcycle Norrøna items not in use, REfresh gear to prep for upcoming seasons, or "try before you buy" at the Rental shop.

Naturen Brasserie

Inspired by the company's vision, "Welcome to Nature," Naturen Brasserie will debut in 2024 as a new Nordic eatery, offering a blend of hygge and minimalism. Just like Norrøna's collections, the menu concept will be seasonal and inspired by nature and tradition, and those subtle ties to nature will be evident to all those who dine at the restaurant.

An International Housewarming Event

The new headquarters is located in Lysaker, Norway. There will be an in-store event in all retail stores all across the world on Nov. 10, celebrating the Norrøna House launch. To celebrate the occasion, loyalty members purchasing a product in all Norrøna retail stores will be eligible for giveaways that will include full lofoten kits that can be personalized with an in-house designer, an all-inclusive weekend at the Canvas Hotel, Norrøna's luxury lodge situated in the heart of the Norwegian wilderness, and more.

