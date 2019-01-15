Norsat International Achieves $2 Million in Ka-Band Satellite Block Upconverter Sales for Comms-on-the-Move Land and Airborne Customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norsat International Inc. ("Norsat" or "the Company"), a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications, today announced that the Company has recently sold more than $2 million USD in Ka-band ATOM Block Upconverter (BUC) products for Comms-on-the-Move applications across North America, Asia and Europe.

Since the release of Norsat's ATOM Ka-band series, Norsat has seen tremendous market uptake in the products for both the airborne satcom market and land-based "Communications on the Move" market. Sales of ATOM Ka-band products include:

Two major deals with Tier 1 defense contractors for Norsat's ATOM 25W Ka-band Block upconverters into land-based Comms-on-the-Move applications

Two large contracts with Tier 1 defense contractors for Norsat's 50W Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) for airborne Comms-on-the-Move applications, including a custom low-profile SSPA

Customers are choosing the Norsat Ka-band BUC and SSPA products due to their low SWaP. Providing industry-leading size, weight and power, ATOM products are up to 85 percent smaller than equivalent BUCs, up to 90 percent lighter and 60 percent more power-efficient. Norsat's ability to provide custom solutions including low-profile BUCs, support for military standards including shock, vibration and EMI/EMC, as well as RTCA DO-160 airborne certification and Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) compatibility are key selling features that have helped Norsat achieve multiple design wins.

To support the ATOM Ka-band products success, Norsat has added manufacturing capabilities in the USA. Its partner facility has established a Quality Management System, including ISO policies and LEAN practices, and has met or exceeded Norsat's and Norsat's customers' stringent quality standards.

Dr. Amiee Chan, president and CEO of Norsat, commented, "Norsat prides itself in its ability to take customers' unique requirements and customize units quickly in order to deliver products for challenging applications. We can also rapidly deliver our standard leading-edge ATOM products, with units in stock for immediate delivery."

