Norsat International Launches the Wayfarer(TM) Series of High Performance, Durable Satellite Antennas For Commercial Applications

Know and trusted for rugged military-grade terminals, together with decades of LNB and BUC product development track record, Norsat has applied its expertise to bring you this new offering of high-performance and reliable commercial products. The WAYFARER series includes antennas that are both manual and auto-acquire and in multiple reflector sizes.

Key features of the WAYFARER Commercial fly-away antenna systems:

Fast deployment

Easy-to-use

Tool-free installation

Light-weight, rugged carbon fiber 1.2m or 1.8m reflector

or reflector Ku band

Auto-acquire or manual models available

Variety of RF options available

Key features of the WAYFARER Commercial drive-away antenna system:

Solid, low weight and low height reflector mount (38 cm/15")

Sturdy 1.2m or 1.8 m composite reflectors

or composite reflectors Ku band

Easy one-button auto acquire

Key features of the WAYFARER Commercial fixed satellite terminal:

Fast, simple installation

1.2m or 1.8 m composite reflectors

or composite reflectors Weather-proof durability

Mast and non-penetrating mount options

Ku-band

Dr. Amiee Chan, President and CEO of Norsat, stated, "We are thrilled to bring to market these new high performance commercial satellite terminals. Norsat's expertise in providing best-in-class solutions for the military and maritime market will be carried over to the new WAYFARER series. We look forward to serving all of our worldwide customers with an even broader platform of innovative products to meet their stringent requirements for remote and challenging communications."

For more information on the WAYFARER series, go to www.norsat.com/wayfarer-series/

About Norsat International Inc.

Founded in 1977, Norsat International Inc. is a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications. Norsat's products and services include leading-edge product design and development, production, distribution and infield support and service of fly-away satellite terminals, microwave components, antennas, Radio Frequency (RF) conditioning products, maritime-based satellite terminals and remote network connectivity solutions. More information is available at www.norsat.com.

