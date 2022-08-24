Norseland, Inc launches new Jarlsberg® cheese Labor Day Promotion

Try the Jarlsberg® Maui Burger…using grilled pineapples as your burger buns. It's sweet and nutty & sure to WOW your friends and family. Perfect for your Labor Day celebration and festivities!

Jarlsberg® Cheese Melted Maui Madness Burger Recipe

Ingredients

(4 Servings)

1 1/2 pounds minced beef

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp teriyaki sauce

1 tbsp kosher salt

Non-stick spray

4 thick pineapple rings

4 red bell pepper rings

4 slices of Jarlsberg ®

Thinly-sliced red onions

8 slices of cooked bacon (optional)

Lettuce and tomato

Here is how you do it

Pre-heat your grill.

In a medium bowl, mix the beef with the tomato paste, teriyaki sauce and salt. Form 4 equal-sized burger patties.

Spray the grill with non-stick spray and grill the pineapple rings evenly on both sides. Set aside and grill peppers and burgers to your liking. Top the burgers with Jarlsberg® cheese and allow to melt slightly.

Assemble your burgers using the pineapple rings in place of a bun and top with the burger, cheese, peppers, red onion slices, bacon, lettuce and tomato slices.

About Jarlsberg® Cheese:

Although sometimes mistaken for a Swiss cheese, Jarlsberg® is a singular creation — a cross between Gouda and Emmental. The structure and pattern of the holes are unique and inseparable from the mild, nutty flavor. The secret recipe from 1956 contains a propionic acid that is the source of both the flavor and the holes. You can't have one without the other, and the combination delivers a cheese that makes every meal memorable.

Jarlsberg® is a cheese that has both character and incredible versatility. The semi-soft cheese is a great addition to any cheese platter and pairs very well with fruit, nuts and even dark chocolate! When used for cooking Jarlsberg® is a real treat to work with.

