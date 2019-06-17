Norsk Hydro to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 20ᵗʰ

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium company Norsk Hydro (NHYDY/NHY), based in Oslo, today announced that Stian Hasle, Head of Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

Recent Company Highlights

Released Q1 numbers on June 5, 2019

Production embargos on Alunorte lifted mid-May, in process of ramping up production at Alunorte, Paragominas and Albras

New CEO as of May 8, 2019

About Norsk Hydro

Hydro is a fully integrated aluminium company with 35,000 employees in 40 countries on all continents, combining local expertise, worldwide reach and unmatched capabilities in R&D.

Headquartered in Norway, Hydro is rooted in more than a century of expertise in hydropower, development of technology and product innovation. We are present within all market segments for aluminium, from production of the primary metal to recycling and repurposing it. Our sales and trading activities throughout the value chain serve more than 30,000 customers.

From extracting the bauxite and refining the alumina to producing primary metal and offering specialized products to a wide range of industries, our commitment remains the same: To strengthen the viability of our customers and communities through innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions.

